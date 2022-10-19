Winners Announced For 2022 Cliburn Amateur Competition
Learn more about the recipients here!
After seven days of truly inspiring music making by 39 of the best amateur pianists from around the globe, Pamela Mia Paul, chairman of the Jury of the Eighth Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition, for non-professional pianists age 35 and older (taking place October 12-18, 2022, at Van Cliburn Recital Hall and Bass Performance Hall), tonight announced the winners from the Bass Hall stage.
The Richard Rodzinski First Prize was awarded to
Jon Lee, Software Engineer, 41, United States
$2,000 cash prize
Funded by a generous gift to the Cliburn Endowment by Scott Cutler
+ Custom boots, donated by Justin Brands
Second Prize
Michael Slavin, Neuro-Ophthalmologist (retired), 71, United States
$1,500 cash prize
Third Prize
Xavier Aymonod, Marketing Director - Public Transportation, 46, France
$1,000 cash prize
Special Awards
Jury Discretionary Award
Deirbhile Brennan, Accountant, 53, Ireland
$500 cash prize
Jury Discretionary Award
Sean Sutherland, Product Manager, 45, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/Canada
$500 cash prize
Jury Discretionary Award
Noah DeGarmo, Physician, 44, United States
$500 cash prize
Audience Award
Masanori Murakami, Clinical Project Manager, 38, Japan
$500 cash prize
+ Cowboy hat, donated by Justin Brands
Second & Third Prizes and Special Awards Funded by The Morton H. Meyerson Family Foundation
in Memory of Bernice Gressman Meyerson 1918-2016