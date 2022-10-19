Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 19, 2022  
Winners Announced For 2022 Cliburn Amateur Competition

After seven days of truly inspiring music making by 39 of the best amateur pianists from around the globe, Pamela Mia Paul, chairman of the Jury of the Eighth Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition, for non-professional pianists age 35 and older (taking place October 12-18, 2022, at Van Cliburn Recital Hall and Bass Performance Hall), tonight announced the winners from the Bass Hall stage.

The Richard Rodzinski First Prize was awarded to
Jon Lee, Software Engineer, 41, United States
$2,000 cash prize
Funded by a generous gift to the Cliburn Endowment by Scott Cutler
+ Custom boots, donated by Justin Brands

Second Prize
Michael Slavin, Neuro-Ophthalmologist (retired), 71, United States
$1,500 cash prize

Third Prize
Xavier Aymonod, Marketing Director - Public Transportation, 46, France
$1,000 cash prize

Special Awards

Jury Discretionary Award
Deirbhile Brennan, Accountant, 53, Ireland
$500 cash prize

Jury Discretionary Award
Sean Sutherland, Product Manager, 45, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/Canada
$500 cash prize

Jury Discretionary Award
Noah DeGarmo, Physician, 44, United States
$500 cash prize

Audience Award
Masanori Murakami, Clinical Project Manager, 38, Japan
$500 cash prize
+ Cowboy hat, donated by Justin Brands

Second & Third Prizes and Special Awards Funded by The Morton H. Meyerson Family Foundation
in Memory of Bernice Gressman Meyerson 1918-2016


