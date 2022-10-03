Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Violist And Composer Nick Revel to Release DREAM COLLIDER – Self-Composed, Performed, And Engineered

Dream Collider is comprised of 13 tracks, many of which accompanied by music videos that provide more context for Revel's experimental sounds.

Classical Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  
Violist And Composer Nick Revel to Release DREAM COLLIDER – Self-Composed, Performed, And Engineered

On October 27, 2022, GRAMMY-nominated violist and composer Nick Revel, a founding member of the PUBLIQuartet, will release his second album, Dream Collider, on Sapphire Records. With styles leaning heavily on both pop-inspired electronic music and ambient-style film music, Revel leads the listener on a journey that questions the traditional sound of the viola. Revel describes his process of writing, producing, and creating this album during the pandemic, "Born of my own emotional darkness and a yearning for joy during the height of the pandemic, this album provides a sonic fantasy of new worlds, a reprieve from suffering, and visions of realities beyond what is currently possible on Earth."

Dream Collider is comprised of 13 tracks, many of which accompanied by music videos that provide more context for Revel's experimental sounds including, Launch Pad, Contact, and USE HEADPHONES, an ASMR-inspired meta-creation for the Founders ensemble. His piece, The Fear, was commissioned by Carnegie Hall in 2019 for young musicians of all playing levels.

Watch all of the Dream Collider music videos.

Many of the tracks featured are also high-profile competition-winning pieces, including Time Capsule, winner of the Catalyst Quartet's 2021 CQ Minute Emerging Composer's Competition and his FlyTrap was recently the winner of fivebyfive ensemble's 2020 call for scores. Additionally, Revel's piece Father and Daughter, a re-scoring of Michael Dudok de Wit's 2000 animated film, won the 2021 Red Jasper Competition shortlist.

Sapphire Records is a Grammy Award-winning label with numerous Billboard, Amazon, and iTunes chart-topping releases in a broad range of styles from classical, jazz, blues, hip hop, Americana, dance music, pop, R&B, and more.

About Nick Revel


Nick Revel is the founding violist of PUBLIQuartet, whose 2019 album Freedom and Faith was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Chamber Music Performance and debuted at Number 4 on the Classical Billboard Charts. PUBLIQuartet served as string quartet in residence for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's MetLiveArts 2016/17 season and has been presented by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Carolina Performing Arts, Washington Performing Arts, The National Gallery of Art, Carnegie Hall, the Joyce Theater, National Sawdust, Dizzy's Coca Cola Club, Detroit Jazz Festival, and the Newport Jazz Festival. He's collaborated with Benjamin Millepied and the LA Dance Project, Björk, Paquito D'Rivera, Billy Childs, JACK Quartet, Alarm Will Sound, the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), Jessie Montgomery, and tuba legend Bob Stewart.

As a composer, Nick's 2019 Carnegie Hall Play USA Commission The Fear was selected as a finalist in the 2020 Golden Hornets String Quartet Smackdown. In 2019, he released a self-produced and recorded full- length album and now electroacoustic solo show, Letters to My Future Self (Centaur Records), of original compositions, improvisations, and sound designs for viola. Nick's 2017 commission, In DayDream, for viola and guitar was premiered in Carnegie Hall on April 10, 2017 and was selected as a winner of Indiana State University's Music Now Call for scores in October 2018. For three consecutive years, Nick was commissioned to write pieces for mixed student ensembles at the Talent Education Suzuki School.

Nick has traveled the United States as an educator, giving improvisation workshops to orchestras and chamber groups. He is artistic and executive director of the Norwalk Youth Chamber Ensembles and is co- creator of the New York String Studio, located in Sunnyside, Queens with his wife Nora Krohn. In the summer of 2018, Nick created the scale and arpeggio play-along method, DragonScales, available for violin, viola, and cello, which can be found on iTunes and Amazon. He aspires to offer his students ergonomic instrumental technique, mind-body awareness, discipline, problem-solving, organization, time management, and self-expression. Nick currently serves on the board of the Seabury Academy of Music and the Arts in Norwalk, CT. Learn more at www.nickrevel.com.

Dream Collider Track List

1. Nick Revel - Launch Pad (1991, Arr. 2019) [1:31]

2. Nick Revel - Contact (2022) [4:59]

3. Nick Revel - Corridors of Time (1995, Arr. 2020) [3:02]

4. Nick Revel - Time Capsule (2021) [1:47]

5. Nick Revel - GodSpeed (2021) [3:42]

6. Nick Revel - USE HEADPHONES (2021) [6:08]

7. Nick Revel - Submerge (2021) [2:06]

8. Nick Revel - The Fear (2019) [3:38]

9. Nick Revel - FlyTrap (2018) [6:30]

10. Nick Revel - 666 (2020) [1:38]

11. Nick Revel - A Dream Within A Dream (2018) [7:48]

12. Nick Revel - Secret of the Forest (1995, Arr. 2018) [2:18]

13. Nick Revel - Father and Daughter (2020) [8:32]

Total Time: 47:55

Sapphire Records: Sapphire_NR_DC
Produced, Performed, Recorded, and Mixed by: Nick Revel
Mixing Assistance: Alex Venguer, Murat Colak, Alexander Overington, Charles Mueller
Mastering: Brian Randazzo
Cover Art: Ryan Sherb
Inside Cover Photo: Lelanie Foster
Cover Art Design: Nick Revel




More Hot Stories For You


The New York Virtuoso Singers to Present All The Choral Movements From J.S. Bach's Cantatas 120 Through 133The New York Virtuoso Singers to Present All The Choral Movements From J.S. Bach's Cantatas 120 Through 133
October 3, 2022

Maestro Harold Rosenbaum and The New York Virtuoso Singers will present the second live concert of their 2022-23 New York City season on Saturday, October 22 @ 7:30 PM at Merkin Hall at The Kaufman Music Center.
The Aizuri Quartet Announces 2022-2023 Season Of Debuts in New York, Texas & MoreThe Aizuri Quartet Announces 2022-2023 Season Of Debuts in New York, Texas & More
October 3, 2022

The GRAMMY-nominated Aizuri Quartet will continue its innovative approach to programming and performance in the 2022-23 season, including featured debuts at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, Texas Performing Arts, and more.
Robert Carsen's New AIDA Comes to Cinemas This MonthRobert Carsen's New AIDA Comes to Cinemas This Month
October 3, 2022

This October, the Royal Opera House is delighted to announce that its new production of Giuseppe Verdi's Aida, staged by the acclaimed Canadian director Robert Carsen, will be broadcast live from Covent Garden on Wednesday 12 October 2022, reaching over 1,000 cinemas in 34 countries around the world.  
Heresy Records to Release 'CITADEL OF SONG' By Medieval/Jazz Fusion Ensemble AnakronosHeresy Records to Release 'CITADEL OF SONG' By Medieval/Jazz Fusion Ensemble Anakronos
October 2, 2022

Dublin-based Heresy Records will release Citadel of Song, a new double-album by Anakronos, whose critically acclaimed debut album The Red Book of Ossory received 5 stars from The Irish Times and was called one of the best albums of the year by RTE Lyric fm, The Journal of Music and Album of the Year.Org.
Los Angeles Philharmonic 22/23 Jazz Series to Include Julian Lage, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and MoreLos Angeles Philharmonic 22/23 Jazz Series to Include Julian Lage, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and More
October 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 2022/23 Jazz series at Walt Disney Concert Hall presents restless innovators Julian Lage and The Bad Plus (October 14, 2022); Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour featuring an incredible roster of virtuosic jazz stars including Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, Lakecia Benjamin, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura and Clarence Penn (January 20, 2023); The Movie Music of Spike Lee & Terence Blanchard, highlighting the emotional music at the heart of some of the greatest films ever made (March 18, 2023); and the LA Phil’s Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock (April 2, 2023).