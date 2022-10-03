Violist And Composer Nick Revel to Release DREAM COLLIDER – Self-Composed, Performed, And Engineered

On October 27, 2022, GRAMMY-nominated violist and composer Nick Revel, a founding member of the PUBLIQuartet, will release his second album, Dream Collider, on Sapphire Records. With styles leaning heavily on both pop-inspired electronic music and ambient-style film music, Revel leads the listener on a journey that questions the traditional sound of the viola. Revel describes his process of writing, producing, and creating this album during the pandemic, "Born of my own emotional darkness and a yearning for joy during the height of the pandemic, this album provides a sonic fantasy of new worlds, a reprieve from suffering, and visions of realities beyond what is currently possible on Earth."

Dream Collider is comprised of 13 tracks, many of which accompanied by music videos that provide more context for Revel's experimental sounds including, Launch Pad, Contact, and USE HEADPHONES, an ASMR-inspired meta-creation for the Founders ensemble. His piece, The Fear, was commissioned by Carnegie Hall in 2019 for young musicians of all playing levels.

Watch all of the Dream Collider music videos.

Many of the tracks featured are also high-profile competition-winning pieces, including Time Capsule, winner of the Catalyst Quartet's 2021 CQ Minute Emerging Composer's Competition and his FlyTrap was recently the winner of fivebyfive ensemble's 2020 call for scores. Additionally, Revel's piece Father and Daughter, a re-scoring of Michael Dudok de Wit's 2000 animated film, won the 2021 Red Jasper Competition shortlist.

Sapphire Records is a Grammy Award-winning label with numerous Billboard, Amazon, and iTunes chart-topping releases in a broad range of styles from classical, jazz, blues, hip hop, Americana, dance music, pop, R&B, and more.

About Nick Revel



Nick Revel is the founding violist of PUBLIQuartet, whose 2019 album Freedom and Faith was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Chamber Music Performance and debuted at Number 4 on the Classical Billboard Charts. PUBLIQuartet served as string quartet in residence for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's MetLiveArts 2016/17 season and has been presented by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Carolina Performing Arts, Washington Performing Arts, The National Gallery of Art, Carnegie Hall, the Joyce Theater, National Sawdust, Dizzy's Coca Cola Club, Detroit Jazz Festival, and the Newport Jazz Festival. He's collaborated with Benjamin Millepied and the LA Dance Project, Björk, Paquito D'Rivera, Billy Childs, JACK Quartet, Alarm Will Sound, the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), Jessie Montgomery, and tuba legend Bob Stewart.

As a composer, Nick's 2019 Carnegie Hall Play USA Commission The Fear was selected as a finalist in the 2020 Golden Hornets String Quartet Smackdown. In 2019, he released a self-produced and recorded full- length album and now electroacoustic solo show, Letters to My Future Self (Centaur Records), of original compositions, improvisations, and sound designs for viola. Nick's 2017 commission, In DayDream, for viola and guitar was premiered in Carnegie Hall on April 10, 2017 and was selected as a winner of Indiana State University's Music Now Call for scores in October 2018. For three consecutive years, Nick was commissioned to write pieces for mixed student ensembles at the Talent Education Suzuki School.

Nick has traveled the United States as an educator, giving improvisation workshops to orchestras and chamber groups. He is artistic and executive director of the Norwalk Youth Chamber Ensembles and is co- creator of the New York String Studio, located in Sunnyside, Queens with his wife Nora Krohn. In the summer of 2018, Nick created the scale and arpeggio play-along method, DragonScales, available for violin, viola, and cello, which can be found on iTunes and Amazon. He aspires to offer his students ergonomic instrumental technique, mind-body awareness, discipline, problem-solving, organization, time management, and self-expression. Nick currently serves on the board of the Seabury Academy of Music and the Arts in Norwalk, CT. Learn more at www.nickrevel.com.

Dream Collider Track List

1. Nick Revel - Launch Pad (1991, Arr. 2019) [1:31]

2. Nick Revel - Contact (2022) [4:59]

3. Nick Revel - Corridors of Time (1995, Arr. 2020) [3:02]

4. Nick Revel - Time Capsule (2021) [1:47]

5. Nick Revel - GodSpeed (2021) [3:42]

6. Nick Revel - USE HEADPHONES (2021) [6:08]

7. Nick Revel - Submerge (2021) [2:06]

8. Nick Revel - The Fear (2019) [3:38]

9. Nick Revel - FlyTrap (2018) [6:30]

10. Nick Revel - 666 (2020) [1:38]

11. Nick Revel - A Dream Within A Dream (2018) [7:48]

12. Nick Revel - Secret of the Forest (1995, Arr. 2018) [2:18]

13. Nick Revel - Father and Daughter (2020) [8:32]

Total Time: 47:55

Sapphire Records: Sapphire_NR_DC

Produced, Performed, Recorded, and Mixed by: Nick Revel

Mixing Assistance: Alex Venguer, Murat Colak, Alexander Overington, Charles Mueller

Mastering: Brian Randazzo

Cover Art: Ryan Sherb

Inside Cover Photo: Lelanie Foster

Cover Art Design: Nick Revel