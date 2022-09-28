Violinist And Guest Director Aisslinn Nosky Returns For TRAILBLAZERS

Renowned for performances that "rouse the audience to near frenzy" (WGBH Boston), the "perpetually fabulous" (Boston Globe) violinist and guest director Aisslinn Nosky leads Tafelmusik in Trailblazers, an invigorating program of large-scale chamber works from the romantic period. Concertmaster of the Handel and Haydn Society of Boston since 2011, Nosky is a former member of Tafelmusik and a perennial fan favourite.



Featuring music by Reicha, Mendelssohn, and the French musical pioneer Louise Farrenc, Trailblazers takes place on Oct 28, 2022 at 8pm and Oct 29, 2022 at 2pm at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. Tickets and information are available at tafelmusik.org.



"It's really exciting to be returning to Tafelmusik," says Aisslinn Nosky. "I've missed playing with all of these great musicians. I am very privileged in that I get to work as a guest with different groups in North America and Europe and over the years I have encountered many fabulous musicians, but Tafelmusik's players are truly the cream of the crop. I can't wait to make music with them again!"



Though he was just 16 when he composed the Octet in E-flat Major, op. 20, Mendelssohn was very precise in outlining his concept, urging the eight musicians to play "in symphonic orchestral style." With its youthful vitality and sheer virtuosity, the Octet is regarded as one of the great chamber music works of the 19th century.



Wind instruments take centre stage in Reicha's Wind quintet in E Minor, op. 88, no. 1 and in Tafelmusik's premiere performance of the Nonet in E-flat Major, op. 38 for winds and strings by the French composer Louise Farrenc, a trailblazing woman who became the toast of Paris following the work's triumphant premiere in 1849. Seven years earlier, Farrenc made history as the first female professor at the Paris Conservatory. After more than a century and a half of neglect, her music is enjoying a long overdue resurgence.



