Vienna Opera Star Rebecca Nelson Makes New York Debut with Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra

Brooklyn’s premiere professional orchestra, the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra is proud to present A Night at the Opera on Saturday, May 4 at the historical St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church. The evening will feature renowned soprano Rebecca Nelson from Vienna Volksoper supported by the Grace Chorale.

The program, curated by Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra's Artistic Director and conductor Phil Nuzzo, will feature epic selections from the repertoire of Strauss, Mozart, Mascagni, Wagner and Verdi, offering audiences the captivating melodies and emotive narratives of these iconic composers in this one night only event. Nelson will perform arias from La Traviata, Nabucco, Tannhauser, Salome, Cavalleria Rusticana and more alongside the organization’s 48-piece orchestra and 120 voices of the Grace Chorale.

Nuzzo, reflecting on the inspiration behind bringing Rebecca Nelson to Brooklyn, shares, "Last January, during my time in Vienna, I had the privilege of witnessing Rebecca's remarkable debut as Hanna Glawari in Mariame Clément's intimate new production of The Merry Widow at the Vienna Volksoper. Her voice possessed an unparalleled power and beauty that resonated deeply within me. I couldn't shake the impression she left on me, and I knew instantly that she belonged on our stage in Brooklyn. Now, just over a year later, I am thrilled to bring her talent to our local community."

The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra prides itself on its commitment to delivering world-class concerts with the highest artistic standards while providing a welcoming space for audiences to experience both renowned and emerging composers. A Night at the Opera exemplifies the orchestra's dedication to showcasing exceptional talent and creating enriching cultural experiences for all.