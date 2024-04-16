Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2024/25 Symphonic Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA announces its 46th concert season which offers both in-person and live streamed experiences for all concerts.

The season brings Vancouver, WA a lineup of world-renowned guests never before seen with the VSO including The Spanish Brass, harpist Cristina Montes Mateo, pianist Anne Marie McDermott, and guest conductor Frakhad Khudyev. Additionally, violinist Rachel Barton Pine and clarinetist David Shifrin will be returning by popular request in November 2024 and December 2024, respectively. VSO Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 34th consecutive season to conduct such astonishing masterworks as Dvořák's 8th Symphony, Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique, and Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring.

“We are thrilled to announce our 2024/25 season, which will feature superb soloists and sensational symphonic masterworks,” said VSO Chief Executive Officer Igor Shakhman. “Throughout the upcoming year, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra is looking forward to a season dedicated to developing the vibrant cultural scene within the City of Vancouver and the greater Southwest Washington area. Delivering the highest caliber of music for our audiences has always been our greatest desire and we are eager to continue sharing the joy of music with our ever-growing community into 2024/25 and beyond.”

Each symphonic program receives two performances at Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, WA with Saturday concerts at 7 p.m. PT and Sunday concerts at 3 p.m. PT. The live streams air concurrently, with special live stream-exclusive video programming before the concert. For more information and full season details go to vancouversymphony.org or call the VSO office at (360) 735-7278.

This season the VSO will continue to offer seat selection when patrons purchase their tickets, via an interactive seating chart on their website.

SYMPHONIC PERFORMANCE DETAILS

All performances take place at Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, WA

Dvořák's Eighth Symphony

Saturday, September 28 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, September 29 at 3 p.m.

Dvořák's bright and lyrical Eighth Symphony, along with the sparkling Argentum by contemporary composer Dani Howard and a new work from our Maestro Salvador Brotons.

Howard: Argentum

Brotons: Brass Quintet Concerto*

Dvorák: Symphony No. 8

*The Spanish Brass

Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto

Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, November 3 at 3 p.m.

Rachel Barton Pine returns by popular demand to perform the lush and lyrical Mendelssohn Violin Concerto, alongside Shostakovich's boisterous and ironic Tenth Symphony.

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor*

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

*Rachel Barton Pine, violin

VSO Holiday Pops

Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m.

Vancouver's favorite holiday music extravaganza guest conducted by the internationally renowned Maestro Frakhad Khudyev. Also featuring the spectacular Columbia Dance with Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake along with award-winning guest clarinetist David Shifrin. Festive fun for young and old!

Young Artist Showcase

Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m.

The highly anticipated VSO debut of this season's Young Artist Competition gold medalists, and two enchanting ballets from the early 20th century.

Young Artist Competition Winners

Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane Suite

De Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat, Suite No. 2

Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique

Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m.

“One of the most remarkable outbursts of genius in the history of music,” Symphonie Fantastique will thrill you! Also, a Mozart masterpiece from the height of his sophistication.

Mozart: Symphony No. 38 “Prague”

Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique

Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade

Saturday, April 12 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m.

The great Catalán composer Montsalvatge's thrilling concerto for harp featuring internationally celebrated harpist Cristina Montes Mateo, alongside one of Rimsky-Korsakov's most popular works.

Montsalvatge: Concerto for Harp and Orchestra*

Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

*Cristina Montes Mateo, harp

Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring

Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, June 1 at 3 p.m.

Stravinsky's electrifying ballet and internationally celebrated pianist Anne-Marie McDermott performing Beethoven's First Piano Concerto.

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1*

Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

*Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Season subscriptions will be available for purchase online May 1 at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360) 735-7278. Purchase before June 15, 2024, to get the lowest price possible by waiving the order fee.

Back this season – three types of packages available as 7-concert, 6-concert, and 5-concert subscriptions. Also returning by popular demand, reserve any seat in the house when you purchase season tickets. There are both Premium Seating and Standard Seating sections available within the hall.

Premium Seating Packages:

7 Concerts ̶ $346

6 Concerts ̶ $297

5 Concerts ̶ $247

Standard Seating Packages:

7 Concerts ̶ $264

6 Concerts ̶ $228

5 Concerts ̶ $189

Streaming Only Packages:

7 Concerts ̶ $95

6 Concerts ̶ $81

5 Concerts ̶ $68

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 34th season as Music Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears “Ciutat de Palma” (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the Arts Council award from Clark County and the City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 46th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.