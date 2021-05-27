Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2021/22 Symphonic Season

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA announces its 43rd concert season in a triumphant anticipated return to live audiences.

Classical music lovers can look forward to such guest artists as violin virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine, Broadway star Liz Callaway, legendary pianist Alexander Toradze, and more. Some programming for the 2021/22 season, such as the brilliant Korngold Violin Concerto, includes long-awaited reschedules of performances interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while other concerts consist of original programming specially crafted for this return to in-person performance. This season also marks the full return of Music Director Maestro Salvador Brotons, who was only able to travel to the United States from his home in Barcelona to conduct the final concert of the 2020/21 season.

"When the COVID-19 shutdowns began in early 2020 we made the decision to move forward with a never before attempted entirely virtual season, delivering seven symphonic concerts as previously scheduled while making necessary repertoire adjustments," said VSO Executive Director Igor Shakhman. "The world-class quality virtual experience that our team achieved allowed us to reach new audiences around the globe. Along with the plan of bringing patrons back into the auditorium in the fall we decided that live streams should be offered simultaneously."

Patrons will have the option of attending concerts live or virtually, all for one ticket price. In the event that audience sizes are limited, those who have purchased a season subscription will have priority for in-person attendance. Because of the unpredictability of pandemic trends, the VSO will make adjustments to COVID safety precautions in the concert hall as concerts approach.

Each pair of symphonic concerts will perform at Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, Washington, with Saturday concerts at 7pm and Sunday concerts at 3pm. The live streams will air concurrently on Pacific Time, with special live stream exclusive video programming before the concert. For more information and full season details go to vancouversymphony.org or call the VSO office at (360)735-7278.

Season subscriptions are on sale online at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. Subscription prices are the lowest they have ever been at a more than 20% discount from last season. Purchasing before July 1 gets the lowest price possible by waiving the order fee.

Differing from previous seasons, the 2021/22 season subscriptions will only be available at one price point, but it allows access to both in-person and online viewing and is a greater savings than the previous lowest package price.