VIDEO: Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Creates Virtual Performance of the William Tell Overture Finale

The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra has created a virtual performance of the William Tell Overture Finale, which has been posted to the company's website.

Rehearsals were held over Zoom between March and May, according to NBC 15.

"It was refreshing to me to see them," Musical Director Kyle Knox said. "Their morale stayed up. The kids stayed focus and stayed motivated and seemed not just to be persevering but to be thriving in many cases."

