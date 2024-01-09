VIDEO: Preview Hitchcock's VERTIGO in Concert at the NY Phi

Vertigo with the NY Philharmonic performs January 23rd through 26th, 2024.

January 09, 2024

Coming soon to the NY Phil: Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” in Concert, part of The Art of the Score. Hitchcock’s psychological thriller, starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, is a classic exploration of the devastating effects of obsession.

The story is all the more gripping thanks to Bernard Herrmann’s harrowing score, played live by the New York Philharmonic as the film plays on a screen above the Orchestra. Norman Huynh conducts.

American conductor Norman Huynh has attracted significant acclaim not just for his natural musicality and technical command, but also for his dynamic presence, creative programming, and ability to connect with new audiences. Music director of the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra since 2020, Huynh regularly appears with distinguished orchestras and ensembles across North America, Europe, and Asia. His past and future guest appearances include engagements with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Britt Festival, Mobile Symphony Orchestra, Oregon Symphony, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra sinfónica del Vallés, and the Princess Galyani Vadhana Youth Orchestra of Thailand.

With a repertoire ranging from the Baroque to today, Huynh’s prowess as an insightful collaborative conductor includes conducting renowned, multi-award-winning stars throughout the world of classical music, as well as genres as varied as R&B, hip-hop, and pop. He has collaborated with distinguished artists including violinists Itzhak Perlman and Augustin Hadelich; bassist Edgar Meyer; guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas; composers Kevin Puts, Andy Akiho, and Phillip Glass; singer/ songwriters Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight; rappers, musicians, and actors Wyclef Jean and Nas; indie and folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov; and pop groups such as Pink Martini and Boyz II Men. In addition, Huynh has received considerable acclaim for his work conducting orchestral performances of live film soundtracks, ranging from An American in Paris to Harry Potter.  

A proud first generation Asian-American, Norman Huynh harbors a passion for engaging new audiences that reflects his own entry point to classical music as a 12-year-old “band geek” trombonist in Alabama. The euphonium player turned maestro continues to explore new ways to create these same entry points for others. In 2015 Huynh and the PSO earned the 2015 Yale Distinguished Music Educator Award, awarded “in recognition of innovative approaches to music education.”

Selected for private mentorship by the late NY Phil Music Director Emeritus Kurt Masur as a prestigious Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy Scholarship recipient, Huynh is an alumnus of the Tanglewood Music Festival and the Aspen Music Festival Conducting Academy. He has also studied with such acclaimed conductors as Robert Spano, Gustav Meier, Marin Alsop, Markand Thakar, Demondrae Thurman, John Ratledge, and Adrian Gnam. Huynh previously served as associate conductor of the Oregon Symphony and assistant conductor of the Portland (Maine) Symphony Orchestra.

For more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285249®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnyphil.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.







