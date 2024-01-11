VIDEO: David Harrington On 'A Story in Every Note' in New Video From Carnegie Hall

For David Harrington, founder and first violinist of Kronos Quartet, composer Terry Riley's warmth and friendliness is inseparable from his "Sunrise of the Planetary Dream Collector."

By: Jan. 11, 2024

“I look at music and the performance of music as opportunity. And what I want to do is try to put everything I know about life and nature and hope for the future into each note that I get to play.”

For David Harrington, founder and first violinist of Kronos Quartet, composer Terry Riley’s warmth and friendliness is inseparable from his “Sunrise of the Planetary Dream Collector.”

The work embraces the range of possibilities that stem from collaboration and epitomizes the power of community while striving towards a better future.

Carnegie Hall’s mission is to present extraordinary music and musicians on the three stages of this legendary hall, to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience, to provide visionary education programs, and to foster the future of music through the cultivation of new works, artists, and audiences.

Learn more at Click Here.







