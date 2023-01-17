The Greenwich Village Orchestra Presents Mark S. Doss in ARIAS AND SPIRITUALS

The Greenwich Village Orchestra (GVO) presents Arias and Spirituals, led by Music Director Barbara Yahr and Associate Conductor Eric Mahl, on Sunday February 5, 2023 at 3:00p at All Saints Church, featuring Grammy Award-winning operatic bass-baritone Mark S. Doss, who makes his Lincoln Center debut in April in a concert celebrating the legacy of Paul Robeson. Doss lends his rich voice to famous arias from Carmen, Samson et Dalila, Rigoletto, and Wagner's Ring Cycle and to classic African-American spirituals. The program includes also orchestral favorites from the operatic repertoire.



Future GVO concerts this season include Romanza on Sunday March 19, 2023 at 3:00pm with Beth Levin as soloist and a Season Finale on Sunday May 7, 2023 at 3:00pm.



Tickets available at www.gvo.org



Grammy Award Winner Mark S. Doss opened the 2021/22 season with a return to La Monnaie in Brussels as William Daley in the world premiere of Kris Defoort's International New Opera Award Winning The Time of Our Singing, followed by concerts of Opera Highlights with Dallas Opera, Beethoven's 9th with the Minnesota Orchestra, and the roles of Creon and the Messenger in The Opera Company of Philadelphia's Oedipus Rex by Stravinsky. He then sang the 9th with the Houston Symphony, and returned to La Fenice in Venice as Balstrode in Peter Grimes.

Recent engagements include Alfio (Cavalleria Rusticana) at London's Royal Opera, Nicholas Lens' Shell Shock with the Philharmonie in Paris, and Scarpia (Tosca) and the title role in Rigoletto with Welsh National Opera.

Mr. Doss' illustrious career has taken him to the most prestigious opera houses worldwide, including Milan's Teatro alla Scala, with eight major roles that include Argante (Rinaldo), Jochanaan (Salome), and Amonasro (Aida); Turin's Teatro Regio with Simone in Zemlinsky's The Florentine Tragedy, and the title role in The Flying Dutchman; and Lyric Opera of Chicago with Escamillo, and Cinque in Amistad, among others. At Dorset Opera (UK) he sang Pizarro (Fidelio), and the title roles in Verdi's Macbeth and Nabucco. With the Hyogo Performing Arts Center (Japan) he took on Germont (La Traviata), and he reprised the Four Villains (The Tales of Hoffmann) with the New National Opera in Tokyo.

Upcoming engagements include William Daley in The Time of Our Singing with Theatre St. Gallen (Switzerland), Concerts of Paul Robeson Tributes with Lincoln Center in New York City, the role of in Janacek's From the House of the Dead with Rome Opera, Beethoven's 9th with La Fenice in St. Mark's Square, and Germont in La Traviata with Welsh National Opera.