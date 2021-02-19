Telegraph Quartet Performs Music By Korngold And Brahms Presented By Noe Music's Online MainStage Series

On Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 7pm PST, the Telegraph Quartet (Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violins; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; Jeremiah Shaw, cello) is presented by Noe Music's Online MainStage Series in a performance filmed exclusively for this event at the Noe Valley Ministry home. The quartet's program includes Korngold's wistfully lonesome and defiant String Quartet No. 3 and Brahms' String Quartet in A minor, Op. 51 No. 2, to be followed by a live Q&A and discussion with the quartet members along with Noe Music Artistic Directors Meena Bhasin and Owen Dalby. The performance video will be sent to registered ticket holders and available to watch until March 7, 2021.

During the pandemic, the Telegraph Quartet has given virtual performances presented by San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Faculty Series, SF Music Day 2020, and Noontime Concerts. Telegraph Quartet violinist Joseph Maile says of this upcoming performance, "We are thrilled to be back performing with Noe Music under the recent artistic guidance of Meena Bhasin and Owen Dalby. They have done a fantastic job of providing some of the highest visual and audio quality we have experienced in this digital era for you to enjoy these two fantastic works by Korngold and Brahms. While coming from two different centuries, both Brahms' String Quartet No. 2 and Korngold's String Quartet No. 3 draw us into very different takes on the rich tradition of Austrian romanticism, whether from the perspective of a wistful and lonely onlooker, in Brahms' case, or in Korngold's that of a Jewish Austrian emigre making his mark on the New World."

About the Telegraph Quartet: The Telegraph Quartet formed in 2013 with an equal passion for the standard chamber music repertoire and contemporary, non-standard works alike. Described by the San Francisco Chronicle as "...an incredibly valuable addition to the cultural landscape" and "powerfully adept... with a combination of brilliance and subtlety," the Telegraph Quartet was awarded the prestigious 2016 Walter W. Naumburg Chamber Music Award and the Grand Prize at the 2014 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition. The Quartet has performed in concert halls, music festivals, and academic institutions across the United States and abroad, including New York City's Carnegie Hall, San Francisco's Herbst Theatre, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Chamber Masters Series, and at festivals including the Chautauqua Institute, Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival, and the Emilia Romagna Festival.

Notable collaborations include projects with pianists Leon Fleisher and Simone Dinnerstein; cellists Norman Fischer and Bonnie Hampton; violinist Ian Swensen; and the Henschel Quartett. A fervent champion of 20th- and 21st-century repertoire, the Telegraph Quartet has premiered works by John Harbison, Robert Sirota, and Richard Festinger.

In 2018 the Quartet released its debut album, Into the Light, featuring works by Anton Webern, Benjamin Britten, and Leon Kirchner on the Centaur label. The San Francisco Chronicle praised the album, saying, "Just five years after forming, the Bay Area's Telegraph Quartet has established itself as an ensemble of serious depth and versatility, and the group's terrific debut recording only serves to reinforce that judgment." AllMusic acclaimed, "An impressive beginning for an adventurous group, this 2018 release puts the Telegraph Quartet on the map."

Beyond the concert stage, the Telegraph Quartet seeks to spread its music through education and audience engagement. The Quartet has given master classes at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Collegiate and Pre-College Divisions, through the Morrison Artist Series at San Francisco State University, and abroad at the Taipei National University of the Arts, National Taiwan Normal University, and in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

In November 2020, the Telegraph Quartet produced ChamberFEAST, its first chamber music festival in Taiwan, born out of Telegraph's mission to spread music through performance, education, and audience engagement. It was presented by Revolving Gate Music and co-hosted by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. During the festival, the Telegraph Quartet worked intensively with university and high school music students throughout Taiwan in various activities including chamber music coachings, performance classes, masterclasses, lectures, and sight-reading sessions, culminating with a student performance. Among these students were some of the Telegraph's very own from the San Francisco Conservatory, who stayed home in Taiwan due to the pandemic.

Recent and upcoming highlights include the group's debut on the Lincoln Center Great Performers series, a concert with acclaimed composer-vocalist Theo Bleckmann at San Francisco Performances, and performances at Gretna Music, Friends of Chamber Music, Morris Museum, Mill Valley Chamber Music Society, Chamber Music Houston, Chamber Music Society of Utica, Rossmoor Chamber Music Society, Music at Oakmont, Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech, and Chamber Music San Francisco. For more information, visit www.telegraphquartet.com.

About Noe Music: Noe Music combines world-class live performances with behind-the-scenes artist access and interactive education to build musical knowledge, shared community, and an intimate connection with the art of chamber music.

With a deep appreciation for both traditions of the past and today's most innovative voices, Noe Music seeks to present a diverse range of artists and programs, expanding both the audiences we serve and chamber music as we know it.