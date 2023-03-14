Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sound Off: Music For Bail Announces Talent Unlimited High School Residency

The residency will conclude with a gala performance at the Julia Richman Education Complex.

Mar. 14, 2023  

From April 3rd to 5th, musical-abolitionist collective Sound Off: Music For Bail will be in residence at Upper East Side public performing arts staple Talent Unlimited High School, combining traditional chamber and orchestral coaching, discussion around equity in the classical music industry, and a world-first side-by-side recording of Thomas "Blind Tom" Wiggins' Water in the Moonlight, arranged by Daniel Bukin, to be released on major streaming platforms.

The quartet of Sound Off musicians includes violinists Jay Julio and Yoon Jung Hwang, violist Kayla Williams, and cellist Malachi Brown. The residency will conclude with a gala performance at the Julia Richman Education Complex, featuring student speakers, Sound Off's musicians and Talent Unlimited's own orchestra in chamber and orchestral performances of works by composers of color. Following the show, Talent Unlimited High School will host a reception on-site for audience members and musicians to meet.

Sound Off: Music for Bail is a collective of musicians, activists, and thinkers dedicated to combining music performance with educational work that envisions alternatives to the current state of policing and imprisonment in the U.S.

Location: Julia Richman Educational Complex (317 E 67th St, New York, NY 10065)

Date: April 5th, 2023 6:30pm

Cost: $10 early bird, $15 at the door / $20 for pre-show reception

Info: https://musicforbail.com/calendar

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230655®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tix.com%2Fticket-sales%2FTUHS%2F6341?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




