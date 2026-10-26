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Sir András Schiff to Perform at Edmonton Chamber Music Society

The distinguished pianist will appear at the Winspear Centre in Edmonton for an evening of classical masterworks.

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Sir András Schiff to Perform at Edmonton Chamber Music Society

Join the Edmonton Chamber Music Society for a celebration of extraordinary music as they present an evening in the presence of one of the most distinguished musicians of our time.

In a rare local appearance, Sir András Schiff graces the stage of Edmonton's Winspear Centre (4 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton) on Wednesday, December 2nd for one night only. Audiences are invited to experience the artistry of a pianist whose lifelong devotion to the music of Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, and Brahms has earned him the admiration of critics, fellow musicians and concertgoers around the world.

Recitals by pianist Sir András Schiff are always some of the most eagerly awaited events, and he continues to find new ways to dazzle audiences. His well-publicized reliability for greatness—he “commands international respect as a paragon of refinement and musical integrity”—sometimes overshadows the fact that he “has an impish streak and likes to surprise” (The New York Times). Schiff's recitals highlight both sides of this artistry, balancing encyclopedic mastery and interpretive curiosity to offer new perspectives on the piano repertoire's greatest works.

Tickets are selling quickly and are available at the Winspear Centre Box Office

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