Sir András Schiff to Perform at Edmonton Chamber Music Society

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Join the Edmonton Chamber Music Society for a celebration of extraordinary music as they present an evening in the presence of one of the most distinguished musicians of our time.

In a rare local appearance, Sir András Schiff graces the stage of Edmonton's Winspear Centre (4 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton) on Wednesday, December 2nd for one night only. Audiences are invited to experience the artistry of a pianist whose lifelong devotion to the music of Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, and Brahms has earned him the admiration of critics, fellow musicians and concertgoers around the world.

Recitals by pianist Sir András Schiff are always some of the most eagerly awaited events, and he continues to find new ways to dazzle audiences. His well-publicized reliability for greatness—he “commands international respect as a paragon of refinement and musical integrity”—sometimes overshadows the fact that he “has an impish streak and likes to surprise” (The New York Times). Schiff's recitals highlight both sides of this artistry, balancing encyclopedic mastery and interpretive curiosity to offer new perspectives on the piano repertoire's greatest works.

Tickets are selling quickly and are available at the Winspear Centre Box Office

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 01 Hrs 09 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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