Simone Dinnerstein, Grammy Nominated Pianist, Release New Album

On January 21, 2022, pianist Simone Dinnerstein's latest album Undersong will be released on Orange Mountain Music. Her thoughtful program for this recording includes Couperin's Les Barricades Mystérieuses and Tic-Toc-Choc; Schumann's Arabesque in C Major, Op. 18 and Kreisleriana Op. 16; Philip Glass's Mad Rush; and Satie's Gnossiennes No. 3. Undersong is the third in a trilogy of albums that Dinnerstein recorded at her home in Brooklyn during the pandemic, with her longtime producer Adam Abeshouse. Three singles - Gnossiennes, Les Barricades Mystérieuses, and Tic-Toc Choc - are now available on Spotify and Apple Music; Dinnerstein's video for Tic-Toc Choc is also available on Apple Music.

Dinnerstein says of the title, "Undersong is an archaic term for a song with a refrain, and to me it also suggests a hidden text. Glass, Schumann, Couperin and Satie all seem to be attempting to find what they want to say through repetition, as though their constant change and recycling will focus the ear and the mind. This time has been one of reflection and reconsidering for many of us, and this music speaks to the process of revisiting and searching for the meaning beneath the notes, of the undersong."

Simone Dinnerstein is currently nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award in the category of Best Classical Instrumental Solo for the second in the trilogy of albums she recorded at home during the pandemic, An American Mosaic (Supertrain Records), which features Richard Danielpour's composition of the same title along with three Bach transcriptions by Danielpour for Dinnerstein. An American Mosaic is a set of fifteen miniatures, each commemorating a segment of the American population that has been affected by the pandemic - doctors, parents, children, front line workers, caretakers, and those who have lost their lives to the virus. The album has surpassed two million streams on Apple Music.

On January 23 in New York, Dinnerstein will be performing Mad Rush by Philip Glass, included on her new album Undersong, as part of a concert at Carnegie Hall with soprano Renée Fleming, Uma Thurman, and the Emerson Quartet. The concert features the New York premiere of André Previn and Tom Stoppard's work Penelope. Concert information can be found here.

On January 27 in Seattle, Dinnerstein will perform Richard Danielpour's An American Mosaic and his Bach transcriptions, alongside Joseph C. Phillips Jr.'s 2016 piece Never Has Been Yet with poetry by Langston Hughes, presented by the Meany Center for the Performing Arts. Click here for concert information.

On January 29 in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, Dinnerstein will be performing Bach's Goldberg Variations, her recording of which brought her wider public attention in 2007, presented by Chamber Music Monterey Bay. Concert information can be found here.

The first album in the trilogy that Dinnerstein recorded at home during the pandemic was her September 2020 release, A Character of Quiet. That album, which includes Philip Glass's Etudes No. 16, No. 6 and No. 2 paired with Franz Schubert's Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960, reached the number one spot on the Billboard Classical Chart, and was described by NPR as, "music that speaks to a sense of the world slowing down," and by The New Yorker as, "a reminder that quiet can contain multitudes."