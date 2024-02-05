Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces 2024 Philadelphia Orchestra Summer Season

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) announces the return of The Philadelphia Orchestra to its summer home in Saratoga for a three-week residency from July 31- August 17. The artistically ambitious season will feature a mix of masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and appearances by a diverse and international slate of today's most exciting artists and conductors.

“SPAC has become a destination stage for many of the greatest artists in the world and our 2024 season is no exception. From Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Yo-Yo Ma to John Legend and Angélique Kidjo, this year's programming offers something for everyone highlighting SPAC's unique ability to bring together the world's best artists and genres on one stage,” said Elizabeth Sobol, SPAC's President & CEO.

Philadelphia Orchestra Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin (AUG 8) will return to the podium to lead a program exclusive to SPAC, featuring Strauss' An Alpine Symphony, the composer's powerful ode to nature, alongside the SPAC premiere of Robert Schumann's Konzertstück for horns and orchestra.

Highlighting the season is the SPAC and Philadelphia Orchestra debut of EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum singer-songwriter John Legend (AUG 7). An Evening With John Legend – A Night of Songs and Stories with The Philadelphia Orchestra will feature intimate reimaginings of Legend's greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” "Tonight"), unexpected stories from his life and career, and selections from his most recent release LEGEND ("Nervous," "Wonder Woman").

Returning by popular demand are appearances by cellist Yo-Yo Ma (AUG 16) for Dvořák's Cello Concerto and violinist Gil Shaham (AUG 14) performing a new violin concerto by contemporary composer Mason Bates, a piece the two workshopped together while at SPAC in 2023. Making his Philadelphia Orchestra and SPAC debut is young pianist and International Tchaikovsky Competition silver medalist George Li (JUL 31), who will perform the Piano Concerto No. 1 as part of the opening night “Tchaikovsky Spectacular” celebration, which will close with the 1812 Overture and a fireworks display. Following her 2023 Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival debut at SPAC, five-time Grammy Award-winner Angélique Kidjo (AUG 2) will also join the Orchestra in an all-new program featuring a mix of popular African songs and original works.

Iconic masterworks featured include a 100th anniversary celebration of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue with the Marcus Roberts Trio (AUG 1), in addition to Carl Orff's Carmina burana (AUG 10), returning to SPAC for the first time in over 15 years with Albany Pro Musica.

The 2024 season also includes a stunning roster of international conductors including the SPAC debuts of Fabio Luisi (AUG 9 & 10), Dalia Stasevska (AUG 14 & 15), Anthony Parnther (AUG 7), and Damon Gupton (AUG 17), in addition to the return of David Robertson (JUL 31 & AUG 1) and Xian Zhang (AUG 16).

The popular film nights will also return to delight audiences of all ages as Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert (AUG 3) and Disney's The Lion King in Concert (AUG 17), are projected on the screens in HD, while the Orchestra performs the scores live.

Tickets will be available beginning on February 9 at 10 a.m. for members (tiered by level) and on February 22 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Visit Click Here for details.