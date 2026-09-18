Feature: JUST LEONA - OPERA LEGEND LEONA MITCHELL RELEASES POP ALBUM

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For eighteen seasons, Leona Mitchell's voice filled the Metropolitan Opera House, one of the grandest stages in American music. As a leading spinto soprano, she brought dramatic weight and soaring color to roles like Aida, Liù in Turandot, and both Leonoras in Verdi's La Forza del Destino and Il Trovatore. She sang for four U.S. presidents. She stood before audiences at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and opera houses across Europe and beyond. By any measure, Leona Mitchell built one of the great careers in American opera.

Now, at a moment when most singers of her stature might be content to rest on decades of accolades, Mitchell has done something different: she's made a pop and rock record.

Just Leona, released on August 26, 2026, is an eleven-track album that reimagines what a career like Mitchell's can sound like in its next chapter. Rather than another collection of arias, the record leans into intimate, narrative songwriting — the kind built for close listening rather than a thousand-seat hall. It's a striking pivot, but perhaps not as surprising as it first appears. The qualities that made Mitchell a sought-after interpreter of opera's most emotionally demanding roles — a rich, dark lower register, dramatic phrasing, and an instinct for vulnerability — translate remarkably well to the verse-chorus intimacy of popular song.

The album was built in close collaboration with the Price Brothers — Chris, Dan, and Erick Price — who wrote or co-wrote the bulk of the record's original material and also handled instrumentation and backing vocals. Their fingerprints are all over songs like "Light on the Porch," "Never Know Til You Fall," "Died From a Broken Heart," "High Wire," "Wind on the Run," and "The Smartest Thing." Chris Price also contributed a solo-written track, "Over and Over," and joined with Regi Price on "Love for a Fellow Man." The overall picture is of a tight creative partnership built specifically around Mitchell's voice — songs seemingly written to give a dramatic soprano room to do what she does best, just in a different idiom.

Just Leona wasn't built entirely from new material, either. The tracklist folds in two covers that place Mitchell's voice in conversation with the wider songbook of American popular music: Leonard Cohen's "Closing Time," and a version of "Rainy Days and Stormy Nights," credited to Roy Orbison and reworked with Chris Price. Choosing Cohen and Orbison is telling — both writers built entire careers on the tension between plainspoken lyrics and towering, almost operatic emotional stakes, which makes them a natural bridge between Mitchell's operatic instincts and a pop-rock frame.

What made the project compelling wasn't just the novelty of an opera star trying something new — it was the sense that Mitchell's actual vocal identity had been carried over rather than diluted. Publicity material for the album described her sound in terms that will be familiar to longtime opera fans: a low, rich, dark quality; emotionally dramatic delivery; soulful warmth paired with real volume. Those are the exact qualities that made her Aida and her Leonora so effective. On Just Leona, that same voice was simply pointed at different material — stories of heartbreak, uncertainty, and resilience delivered in a pop-rock vocabulary rather than an operatic one.

It's worth remembering how Mitchell got here. She's a Grammy Award-winning soprano, having earned the honor for Best Opera Recording for her performance as Bess in a landmark recording of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess — itself a work that has always lived in the borderland between opera and popular American song. Her career since has included performances for Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton, along with an appearance for George H.W. Bush during his vice presidency. Television audiences have seen her on the Kennedy Center Honors, the Metropolitan Opera Centennial Gala, the Statue of Liberty Centennial celebration, and numerous "Live from Lincoln Center" and Met broadcasts.

That résumé raised the stakes for Just Leona in an interesting way. This wasn't a novelty side project from an unknown artist chasing a genre; it was a legend deliberately choosing to be judged by new rules, in a new lane, decades into an already historic career. Organizers behind the album had their sights set on the 2027 Grammy Awards, with hopes of recognition in the Album, Song, and Record categories — an ambitious target, but one that underscored how seriously the project was being positioned.

Whether or not awards voters embrace it, Just Leona stands as a genuinely unusual document: an opera legend's late-career reintroduction, built not around nostalgia for the roles that made her famous, but around a stripped-down, story-driven sound that asked her voice to do something it had never quite done on record before. For an artist who spent nearly two decades commanding the largest stages in the opera world, there's something exquisitely charming and disarming about hearing that same magnificent instrument turn toward something this personal.

Just Leona was released on August 26, 2026.

-Peter Danish

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