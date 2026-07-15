Suncoast Credit Union Foundation Awards $15,000 to Sarasota Orchestra

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Sarasota Orchestra has announced a charitable gift of $15,000 from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. The funds will be used in support of the 2026-2027 Young Person's Concerts (YPC). Sarasota Orchestra's YPC are experienced by nearly 9,000 students annually and have been presented since 1953. This live orchestra concert experience for fourth and fifth grade students combines a year-long curriculum in schools with a field trip to see the professional Sarasota Orchestra in concert.

'We are deeply grateful to the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation for ensuring that thousands of local students can experience the wonder of a live orchestra,' said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. 'By supporting YPC, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation removes barriers and creates first-time musical experiences that can inspire a lifetime of appreciation.'

The 2026-2027 Young Person's Concerts will be held October 6-9, 2026 at the North Port Performing Arts Center and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, with eight daytime concerts over the four days. The curriculum guide was developed by a team of area music teachers and the Sarasota Orchestra Education Department; it includes detailed lesson plans with information on the featured composers, specific pieces, and general music vocabulary. There will also be a family concert that is open to the public at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 9 at the Van Wezel.

Suncoast Credit Union, Florida's largest credit union, founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the community. Each time a Suncoast member uses their debit or credit card, the credit union donates four cents to the Foundation to fund local initiatives. Since its inception in 1990, the Foundation has raised and donated over $63 million.

'Suncoast Credit Union works tirelessly to support the youth in our communities, and the Young Person's Concerts is one meaningful way we do that,' said Jeff Kunberger, executive director of Suncoast Credit Union Foundations. 'We're proud of the difference the Sarasota Orchestra makes throughout the year and are thrilled to support its efforts.'

About Sarasota Orchestra

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

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