Santa Fe Desert Chorale and VOCES8 to Launch US Scholars Partnership

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Santa Fe Desert Chorale and The VOCES8 Foundation USA have announced the Santa Fe Desert Chorale VOCES8 US Scholars Partnership, a new initiative through which Santa Fe Desert Chorale ('the Desert Chorale') will provide professional performance and training opportunities for selected participants in the VOCES8 US Scholars Program ('US Scholars'). The collaboration was announced today by Emma Marzen, Executive Director of the Santa Fe Desert Chorale, Joshua Habermann, Artistic Director of the Santa Fe Desert Chorale, and Erik Jacobson, Executive Director of The VOCES8 Foundation USA.

Launched in 2017, the US Scholars Program offers an annual training opportunity to twelve talented early-career singers who have a particular interest in choral and small ensemble singing. With tutoring from VOCES8 and leading figures in the classical music industry, the program offers a 360-degree view of life as a professional musician. The VOCES8 US Scholars Program is led by Paul Smith, CEO of The VOCES8 Foundation and co-founding member of VOCES8; Jacobson, and Dr. Anthony Trecek-King, Creative Advisor.

'We believe in collaboration as a way to advance and strengthen the choral field,' said Jacobson. 'Through their work with Joshua Habermann and invaluable experiences collaborating with Santa Fe Desert Chorale's professional vocal artists, our US Scholars will hone their skills while gaining a new perspective on how to succeed in a modern, evolving industry. Just as importantly, this experience strengthens our US Scholars' direct connection to the American professional choral community, in which many of them hope to thrive in the years ahead,' he added.

With the establishment of the Santa Fe Desert Chorale and VOCES8 US Scholars Partnership, the US Scholars will spend an additional two weeks in Santa Fe training, rehearsing, and performing with Desert Chorale artists during the Desert Chorale's 2027 Summer Festival, one of the largest and most significant choral events in the United States, which takes place each summer in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, NM.

The current US Scholars Program includes three weeks of instruction in the United States. This September, in Plano, TX, the US Scholars studied small ensemble rehearsal and performance techniques and learned the VOCES8 Method for working with students and choirs of all skill levels. In October, they will record at Minnesota Public Radio in Saint Paul and gain professional performance experience with a collaborative concert with the Bach Society of Minnesota. In February, in Houston, the US Scholars will join a tour with VOCES8 and Lyyra, with opportunities to see behind the scenes of a professional ensemble and to share the stage with both groups.

'Santa Fe Desert Chorale is proud to work at the forefront of American choral music and champion the very human part of our living tradition. Working with The VOCES8 Foundation allows us to deepen our commitment to developing the next generation of American professional ensemble singers. Through their time with us, US Scholars will develop as artists, learning from our performances, rehearsals, and the uniquely collaborative culture of our professional ensemble, as well as building relationships with our artists and broader audience,' said Habermann.

'I've long admired the amazing work of the Santa Fe Desert Chorale, and it's such a thrill to be launching the partnership this year with Joshua and the team,' said Smith. 'The VOCES8 Foundation and Santa Fe Desert Chorale share so much in terms of a common philosophy of music making and community engagement, and the focus of our US Scholars program on providing inspirational performance opportunities alongside industry professionals is a simply perfect space for what I believe can be life-changing impact through this collaboration. I'm excited by all that this partnership can achieve both this year and into the future.'

The Desert Chorale is a nationally recognized professional chamber choir and one of the longest-running professional music organizations in New Mexico. Under the direction of Habermann, the 24-member ensemble of professional singers performs a wide-ranging span of repertoire. Its concerts are a highlight for audiences across the Southwest and a cultural destination for visitors around the world.

During their time in Santa Fe, the Desert Chorale will provide the US Scholars with professional rehearsal, performance, and music education experiences during and in connection with the 2027 Summer Festival. The US Scholars will prepare music for, rehearse with, and publicly perform with the professional ensemble of the Desert Chorale on one of the Chorale's Summer Festival programs in 2027. Performances are scheduled for Thursday, July 22 at 7:30pm, Sunday, July 25 at 4pm, and Saturday, July 31 at 7:30pm in Santa Fe, and Saturday, July 24 at 4pm in Albuquerque.

Earlier this month, the Desert Chorale's Joshua Habermann joined the US Scholars for their training week in Texas. There, he worked with them on auditioning and rehearsals, and shared insights into building a positive professional culture.

More about the VOCES8 US Scholars Program

Affiliated with the flagship ensemble VOCES8, The VOCES8 Foundation is a vocal music education charity dedicated to inspiring and empowering individuals through the transformative power of music. Its VOCES8 Scholars Program offers a unique training opportunity for outstanding young musicians. Each year, the program selects eight singers in the UK and twelve singers in the US who show exceptional promise in choral and small ensemble vocal music. The twelve Scholars are all 21 and older and pre-professional.

More about the Santa Fe Desert Chorale

The Santa Fe Desert Chorale, a 501(c)(3) organization, is a centerpiece of cultural life in Santa Fe. It performs in historical venues, such as the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, and its annual Summer Festival is one of the nation's largest choral events.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Joshua Habermann since 2008, the 24-member ensemble performs a wide-ranging repertoire, attracting audiences from around the world, and earning a reputation as 'a rara avis in the choral music world' (Santa Fe New Mexican). The ensemble's first commercial release, The Road Home, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Classical Chart. The Desert Chorale's most recent album Roots & Rivers, featuring new choral works by American composers, won a Silver Medal for 'Outstanding Achievement' at the Global Music Awards. The Desert Chorale was founded in 1982 by Lawrence 'Larry' Bandfield. Visit desertchorale.org.

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