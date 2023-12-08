SEGA Announces Additional Sonic Symphony Tour Datesto Meet Overwhelming Demand!

Today, SEGA has announced additional dates in an  expansion of the ongoing Sonic Symphony World Tour to meet the demand of fans for more  opportunities to experience the music of Sonic the Hedgehog in concert!  

The Sonic Symphony World Tour debuted on September 16, 2023, at the prestigious Barbican Hall in  London, and its U.S. premiere took place on September 30, 2023, at the legendary Dolby Theatre in Los  Angeles. A second show was added in both London and LA due to overwhelming demand. Shows to date  in locations including London, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago have sold out, and most of the previously  announced upcoming tour stops are also sold out or low on tickets. Now, fans in seven more U.S. cities  can join in on the fun.  

Complete with both a symphony orchestra and a rock band, Sonic Symphony is an immersive concert  experience celebrating over three decades of music from SEGA's iconic Sonic franchise. Sonic  Symphony's world tour spans a variety of genres – from symphonic reimaginings of classic Sonic tracks to  the rockin' beats of modern titles, Sonic Symphony covers it all. This is an opportunity for fans to belt out  the lyrics to a selection of musical highlights as they watch their favorite Sonic moments come to life on  the big screen. Sonic Symphony isn't just a concert – it's a party!  

Co-produced by SEGA and soundtrec, and presented worldwide by MGP Live, the Sonic Symphony World  Tour has already seen appearances by renowned composers from the Sonic franchise, Jun Senoue and  Tomoya Ohtani. The audience can anticipate further special guest appearances from the Sonic family at  upcoming shows.  

The Upcoming Sonic Symphony World Tour dates are below:  

● Dec 15, 2023: San Antonio, Majestic Theatre  

● Dec 29, 2023: Atlanta, Cobb Energy P.A.C. (SOLD OUT)  

● Jan 05, 2024: Seattle, Paramount Theatre  

● Jan 06, 2024: San Francisco, Davies Symphony Hall  

● Jan 20, 2024: Washington DC, Warner Theatre (SOLD OUT)  

● Jan 27, 2024: Kansas City, Kansas City Music Hall  

● Feb 11, 2024: Tokyo, LINE CUBE SHIBUYA  

● Feb 17, 2024: Toronto, Meridian Hall  

● Mar 24, 2024: Montreal, Wilfrid-Pelletier Theatre  

● Mar 29, 2024: Portland, Schnitzer Auditorium  

● Apr 6th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center 

● Apr 7th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center 

● Apr 20th, 2024: Cleveland, Playhouse Square (NEW DATE) 

● June 2, 2024: Paris, Le Grand Rex  

● June 8,2024: New York United Palace (NEW DATE) 

● June 15, 2024: Phoenix, Symphony Hall (NEW DATE)  

● June 16, 2024: Salt Lake City, Abravanel Hall (NEW DATE)  

● June 22, 2024: Minneapolis, Orpheum Theatre (NEW DATE)  

● June 29, 2024: Greensboro, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts (NEW DATE)  ● July 27, 2024: San Diego, Civic Centre (NEW DATE)  

  

To purchase tickets, access exclusive presales and stay informed on all future tour dates, head to the  official Sonic Symphony website. Follow the Sonic Symphony accounts on X and Instagram to keep up  with the tour as it progresses, and elevate your Sonic fandom journey with Sonic Symphony merch at shop.sonicsymphonytour.com to commemorate the experience of the Sonic Symphony Tour.  

To stay current on Sonic the Hedgehog news, follow Sonic on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, like him on  Facebook, and subscribe to the Twitch channel and the YouTube channel.  

For more information, please visit www.sonicthehedgehog.com.  



