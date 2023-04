Photos: First Look at BBC Symphony Orchestra and Ian McEwan at Barbican Hall

On Friday, March 31st, BBC Symphony Orchestra and Ian McEwan held a concert conducted by Adam Hickox at the Barbican Hall. The concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on Sunday 14 May with a cut-down on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday 8 April.

Check out a first look at photos from the event below!

Program

INTRO

Grazyna Bacewicz Overture

Introduction

Extract from ENDURING LOVE

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

Extract from SATURDAY

Grieg Holberg Suite Prelude

Extract from SOLAR

Tchaikovsky Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy

Extract from LESSONS

Thelonius Monk (arr Simon Nathan) Round Midnight w/Emma Smith

INTERVAL

Mieczysław Weinberg Aria

Extract from ATONEMENT

Philip Glass Interlude to Act 1 Sc2 from The Voyage

Extract from LESSONS

Angela Morley Final Struggle and Triumph from Watership Down

Extract from THE CHILD IN TIME

Beethoven 4th movement of Symphony No 1