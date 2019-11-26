Photo Flash: PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center

The title DYNAMIC DUOS was certainly apt for yesterday's sensational PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

Beethoven's history-making Cello Sonata, no. 3 has never sounded better than it did played by the duo of cellist Peter Seidenberg and pianist Hui-Mei Lin who infused this duet with great beauty and authenticity.

Pianists Joel Fan and Christine Eggert tackled Poulenc's Double Piano Concerto with thrilling style and impeccable ensemble; and tenor Victor Starsky delivered a star turn, eliciting thunderous applause from the packed audience with his stunning rendition of Bizet's "Flower Song" from CARMEN, accompanied with great sensitivity by pianist Craig Ketter.

The highlight of this perfect afternoon was the dramatic, heartfelt duet from MADAMA BUTTERFLY, sung with great verismo aplomb by Mr. Starsky who was joined by series host, soprano Allison Charney, whose warmth of voice and personality, coupled with brilliant high notes and exquisite pianissimi drew the audience into the drama and brought them to a standing ovation at the close of the concert.

PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney continues on January 30th at 2pm, with a Chamber Music Celebration. For more information, visit www.preformances.org





