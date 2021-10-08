Palm Beach Symphony To Honor Late Board President In Upcoming Season

Palm Beach Symphony's late board president Dale Archer McNulty was integral in transforming the non-profit into one of the area's top cultural institutions and positioning it to become one of the nation's leading orchestras. The Symphony will recall and celebrate his contributions this season with its family series of concerts, the opening concert of the season and the major social event of its season.

"From his installation as Board President in 2008 until his passing earlier this year, Dale provided unparalleled leadership and guidance which is best known to our loyal Symphony members but thousands of patrons, students and members in our community will not forget his warm welcome and genuine hospitality as he greeted them at our events and performances," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David H. McClymont. "I can honestly say that the Symphony is what it is today because of the passion and commitment of Dale and his wife Marietta."

McNulty served as the narrator of the Children's Concert Series productions of Peter and the Wolf and Carnival of the Animals. In his honor, the series is renamed the Dale A. McNulty Children's Concert Series. The series begins with Eudora's Fable: The Shoe Bird, an adaptation by Samuel Jones of Pulitzer Prize winner Eudora Welty's only children's book, The Shoe Bird, at the Eissey Campus Theater at Palm Beach State College on Sunday, October 24 at 3 p.m. Palm Beach Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz, who received a 2008 Grammy Award nomination for "Best Musical Album for Children" for a recording of the work, will conduct the concert. The concert also features guest narrator Charlie Adler, named as one of the "Top All-Time Voice Over Artists" by Animation Magazine, and 30 voices from the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches.

The Symphony dedicates the opening concert of the season to McNulty, who rarely missed a concert. Virtuoso pianist Hélène Grimaud joins Maestro Schwarz at the podium as guest artist to perform Schumann's Piano Concerto in A minor. A fitting guest artist for the occasion, she was inducted by the French government into the Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur for her contribution to and impact on the world of classical music. The concert will also feature Palm Beach Symphony performing its first work by a living African American woman with Valerie Coleman's Umoja as well as Tchaikovsky's beloved fifth symphony. The season opener takes place at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 7 at 3 p.m.

On Monday, February 21, Palm Beach Symphony will present its 20th Anniversary Annual Gala: "A Musical Journey" honoring Palm Beach Symphony's late president Dale Archer McNulty at the Breakers Palm Beach. The gala features cocktails, live music, dinner, dancing and a live auction to benefit Palm Beach Symphony. The event is hosted by Gala Chairs James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui with sponsors that include Addison Hines Charitable Trust, Findlay Galleries, NetJets, IYC, Lugano Diamonds, and Private Cask Imports Inc.

During his lifetime, McNulty donated many instruments to the Symphony to provide to underserved children. Students will receive instruments this holiday season at the Fifth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête that will take place on Tuesday, December 7 at The Beach Club, Palm Beach. Marietta Muiña McNulty serves as the auction chair for the seasonal luncheon alongside Honorary Chairs Virginia and John Gildea, Chairs Amy and John Collins and Vice Chairs Karen and Kenneth Rogers.

More information on the concerts and social events is available at PalmBeachSymphony.org or by calling (561) 281-0145.