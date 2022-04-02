Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Returns to the Morris Museum
The orchestra is joined by Fazil Say for their performance on April 28th.
"It is easy to concentrate on all that we have lost during the two years of the pandemic, but this concert instead is a celebration of things gained". Wellman Messenger says. "For two summers our patrons have gathered in our parking lot to enjoy the best of classical music; this tradition will continue for years to come, and now the Morris Museum and its patrons are seizing an opportunity to make this a home to one of the greatest ensembles in the country, building a new paradigm for a brighter musical future in our community."
Bickford Theatre COVID Guidelines
All patrons 12 years and older must provide proof of full vaccination, currently 2 shots of either Pfizer or Moderna, or one of Johnson and Johnson, and corresponding ID. All sales are final. All patrons are required to wear a face mask for the entire time they are inside at the Morris Museum and Bickford Theatre. For assistance, call the box office at 973-971-3706.
About the Morris Museum
Founded in 1913, the Morris Museum is an award-winning, multifaceted arts and cultural institution serving the public through its exhibitions and performances which strive to interpret the past and discover the future through art, sound, and motion. The Museum is home to the historic and internationally significant Murtogh D. Guinness Collection of Mechanical Musical Instruments and Automata. Changing exhibits of contemporary content further illuminate its Permanent Collection. The Museum's Bickford Theatre is a 312-seat performing-arts facility, offering unique programming in film, jazz, and live performance through its innovative series, Live Arts at the Morris Museum. The Morris Museum has a proud tradition of meaningful educational programs and family events. New Jersey's only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum, Morris Museum is also the first museum in New Jersey to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, it has been designated a Major Arts Institution and has received the New Jersey State Council on the Arts' Citation of Excellence, among other awards.
Tickets may be purchased online at morrismuseum.org, by phone at 973.971.3706, or in person at the Morris Museum. The Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre is located at 6 Normandy Heights Road in Morristown, NJ, and offers free parking and full accessibility. Box office hours for phone sales are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Morris Museum is a Blue Star Museum, offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their families, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.