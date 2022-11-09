North/South Consonance Kicks Off 43rd Season With MIXED ACCENTS Next Week
The free-admission concert will start at 8 PM (EST) and end around 9:15 PM on November 14.
North/South Consonance kicks-off its 43rd consecutive season with a special event featuring vocal and instrumental music by composers from throughout the Americas.
Soprano Maria Brea and mezzosoprano Melisa Bonetti will join pianist Max Lifchitz to perform an eclectic program including works by Ruth Crawford, Odaline de la Martinez, Aurelio de la Vega, Osvaldo Golijov, Robert Fleisher, James Kachulis, Max Lifchitz, Robert Martin, William Ortiz, & Francisco Zapata-Bello.
The free-admission concert will start at 8 PM (EST) and end around 9:15 PM. It will be held at the National Opera Center's Scorca Hall (330 7th Ave; New York, NY 10001).
In accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), New York State, and New York City mask usage by visitors is recommended but not required. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is not required for entry.
Soprano Maria Brea has been described by the press as a "versatile and luxurious soprano." She began her musical education in her native Venezuela under the tutelage of her father, a highly regarded pedagogue and cuatro performer. Upon completing her training at The Juilliard School, Ms. Brea earned awards in competitions held under the auspices of the Metropolitan Opera, the Paris Opera, and the BBC. Her increasingly busy schedule includes upcoming appearances as oratorio and orchestra soloist as well as several opera companies across the US and Europe.
Dominican-American Mezzo-Soprano, Melisa Bonetti, is a versatile singer whose experience encompasses a vast amount of new works and premieres, as well as large traditional operas and concert works. A graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music, Bonetti participated in the inaugural I Sing Beijing program and the Wolf Trap studio artist program. Hailed by the press as "a warm, supple mezzo with a commanding a wonderful presence in the lower middle voice" she has appeared on concert stages throughout the US and Europe.
The San Francisco Chronicle described Max Lifchitz as "a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while The New York Times praised his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." Lifchitz started his musical training in Mexico City before relocating to New York where he perfected his craft at The Juilliard School. Awarded first prize in the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers of Twentieth Century Music, Lifchitz has appeared on concert stages throughout Latin America, Europe and the US. His highly praised solo and ensemble recordings are widely available through streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.
