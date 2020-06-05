New York Philharmonic To Perform in YouTube's DEAR CLASS OF 2020

The New York Philharmonic will participate in YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" on Sunday, June 7, at 3:00 p.m. EDT. "Dear Class of 2020" opens with Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic performing Pomp and Circumstance and remarks by Alicia Keys addressing graduates and their families with a heartfelt message that speaks to the current state of the world. YouTube states that the event will "center around the timely themes of hope, resilience, and camaraderie, especially given the recent social justice movement."

The special includes a welcome message from President and Mrs. Obama, and commencement addresses from Michelle Obama and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. President Obama will also address the graduates later in the program, marking the first time both President and Mrs. Obama will appear on the same "stage" for commencement speeches. Additional commencement speakers include: BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai.

TUNE IN BELOW!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You