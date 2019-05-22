New York Philharmonic Enters Week Two of their Three-Week Exploration of MUISC OF CONSCIENCE

In the second week of Music of Conscience - three weeks exploring the ways in which composers have used music to respond to the social and political issues of their times - Music Director Jaap van Zweden will conduct John Corigliano's Symphony No. 1, his "personal response to the AIDS crisis," May 30 and June 1.

The New York Philharmonic and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center will co-present the free discussion "Art and LGBTQ Activism: Music with a Social Conscience" on May 29with

John Corigliano, Philharmonic President and CEO Deborah Borda, and archivist Rich Wandel. Thediscussion will be preceded by Robert Savage's AIDS Ward Scherzo (1992) performed by Philharmonic pianist Eric Huebner.



John Corigliano will curate a Nightcap concert on June 1, hosted by Nadia Sirota and featuring music by composers whose lives were cut short by AIDS, including Corigliano's students Chris DeBlasio and Robert Savage.



Panels from the Nobel Peace Prize-nominated AIDS Memorial Quilt - including a panel inscribed by audience members at the 1992 New York Premiere of Corigliano's Symphony No. 1, performed by the Philharmonic - will be on display during the performances of Corigliano's Symphony No. 1 and at The LGBT Community Center free discussion.



These events are part of the official celebrations of Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, under the auspices of the Stonewall 50 Consortium.





