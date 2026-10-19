Nathania Ong to Perform Broadway and Disney Favorites With Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Performances will take place on Dec. 17 and 18.
The Singapore Symphony Orchestra will present “On My Own: Nathania Ong with the Singapore Symphony” on Dec. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore. The concert will feature West End performer Nathania Ong alongside fellow Singaporean vocalists Preston Lim and Vanessa Kee, with Joshua Tan conducting the orchestra.
The program will feature selections from musical theater and Disney, including songs from “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Little Mermaid,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Les Misérables,” “Wicked,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Candide,” “A Little Night Music” and “Frozen.”
Selections include “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid,” “Out There” and “God Help the Outcasts” from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “I Dreamed a Dream,” “A Heart Full of Love” and “On My Own” from “Les Misérables,” and “The Wizard and I,” “Defying Gravity” and “For Good” from “Wicked.” The second half will include a suite from “Sweeney Todd,” the overture to “Candide,” “Glitter and Be Gay” from “Candide,” “Send in the Clowns” from “A Little Night Music,” and selections from “Frozen.”
The concert will also feature the “The Wizard of Oz” concert suite by Harold Arlen and Herbert Stothart. The program will run approximately two hours, including a 20-minute intermission. Alberta Wileo is the lighting designer.
Ong, a Singaporean performer who has worked in London’s West End, will lead the evening’s musical theater selections. The concert brings together songs from stage musicals and animated films, with arrangements performed by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets are priced at S$28, S$48, S$68, S$88, S$118 and S$148, before booking fees. A 20% discount is available for qualifying family purchases of four or more tickets in Categories 1 through 4. Eligible students, senior citizens, full-time national servicemen and people with disabilities may receive discounts on Categories 5 and 6, subject to the orchestra’s terms and conditions.
The Dec. 18 performance will be followed by an autograph session with Ong. Participation is limited to 50 ticket holders who obtain a wristband on a first-come, first-served basis from 6:45 p.m. on the day of the concert.
“On My Own: Nathania Ong with the Singapore Symphony” will be presented Dec. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore.
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