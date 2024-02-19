Music For Autism Names Adam Sadberry As Their 2024 Spotlight Artist!

Music for Autism has announced Adam Sadberry as its 2024 Spotlight Artist. Adam is an exceptionally talented, instructive, and generous performer and has delighted audiences since his first virtual performance with us in 2021.

Music for Autism names one Spotlight Artist annually. It is a singular distinction to an artist of extraordinary musicianship and dedication to the families we serve. Music for Autism began the Spotlight Artist program in 2009 to recognize extraordinarily talented and gifted artists who have made a significant commitment to supporting the work of M4A and aided in the organization's expansion across the US.

Twenty-seven-year-old Adam, from Montgomery, Texas, is currently based in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Named one of The Washington Post's 23 for '23, flutist and educator Adam W. Sadberry is paving a distinctive career with his citizenry, creativity, and vibrancy both on and off stage. At Merkin Hall in 2023, Adam gave the world premiere of _NOT RUNNING. (The Life of L. Alex Wilson), a piece by Dameun Strange that was co-commissioned for him by the BMI Foundation and Concert Artists Guild. The piece is about L. Alex Wilson, an unsung hero of the Civil Rights Movement and Adam's late grandfather.

Adam is also in the process of developing a coaching business, The Ignited Musician: Deepen Your Purpose, to help musicians take full ownership of their potential and become impassioned, contributing members of society through their music careers.

"We are beyond delighted to announce virtuoso flutist Adam Sadberry as our 2024 Spotlight Artist!" said Robert Accordino, Music for Autism US Founder and Chair of the Board. "His unparalleled talent and passion for music are matched only by his sensitivity and dedication to his audiences. His performances are a testament to the beauty and magic that the flute can create, and he merges that so well with his educational endeavors. Our concert participants and his families rave about him, and we are thrilled to have him as a member of our Music for Autism family and honor Adam in this way!"

"Adam is an incredibly kind and generous human completely dedicated to our mission, said Ryan Gardner, Music for Autism Artist Manager. "His numerous performances have been electric, memorable, and beautiful, plus, he is such a favorite of our community. I couldn't be more excited to bestow this honor to Adam Sadberry."

"Adam always brings a joy, creativity, and innovation to his performances," added Concert Coordinator, Linda Blacken. "It's clear he wants to provide the best experience possible for our Music for Autism families." Matt Wilson, Virtual Concert Emcee chimed in, "Adam is beloved by our audiences. He embodies musical excellence and advocacy. We are grateful every time he shares his worlds with us. He truly shines!"

Join Adam on May 4th in Brooklyn for his first in-person concert with Music for Autism!

Learn more about past Spotlight Artists and discover the rarified pool of talent that Adam rightly joins.