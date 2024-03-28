Melodia To Present Spring 2024 Concert A TAPESTRY OF SONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Melodia Women's Choir has announced its upcoming Spring concert, "A Tapestry of Song," scheduled to take place live on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 7:30 PM at the Holy Apostles Church in Chelsea, NYC. The event will also be available for FREE virtual broadcast on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM (EST), via Youtube.

Celebrated for its commitment to advancing women in music, Melodia has crafted a program that seamlessly blends emotive melodies with powerful prose. The concert will feature the world premiere of a commissioned work by Emily Mason, "Your Children," as the centerpiece for the evening. The concert will also include a rare performance of, "Mass in A Major, Op. 126", a timeless masterpiece by Josef Gabriel Rheinberger.

Melodia Artistic Director and Conductor Cynthia Powell speaks on the uniqueness of this season's program. "This concert weaves together a compelling combination of musical threads. Both the harmonic and stylistic variety offer a sense of wonder and intrigue for listeners to enjoy."

Melodia will be joined by the talented Janet Sora Chung on piano and organ, Rita Costanzi on harp, and Jules Biber on cello. The program will showcase a diverse selection of musical pieces, including:

● "Your Children" a Melodia commission by Emily Mason based on a setting of Khalil Gibran's poem, On Children.

● "Mass in A Major, Op. 126" by Josef Gabriel Rheinberger, renowned for its rich harmonies and profound spiritual depth.

● "Hymns from the Rig Veda, Group 3" by Gustav Holst - A mesmerizing exploration of ancient Indian texts through Holst's distinctive musical lens.

● "Jubilee" by Sally Lamb McCune - A jubilant and uplifting piece celebrating the joy of music and community.

● "The Skye Boat Song" arranged by Bob Chilcott - A hauntingly beautiful rendition of this Scottish folk classic.

● "Wayfarin' Stranger" arranged by Reginald Unterseher - A poignant and soul-stirring interpretation of this beloved American spiritual.

Powell states, "Among the classical repertoire, Melodia is special in that we often showcase music that's not commonly performed, especially in this unlikely combination. It's always a joy sharing these hidden treasures with the public and giving voice to up-and-coming composers who are adding to the cannon."

Join Melodia Women's Choir for an unforgettable evening of music that weaves together diverse styles, and emotions, creating a beautiful tapestry of sound that will resonate long after the final note fades.

Don't miss a chance to be part of this extraordinary musical journey. To learn more and stay updated on Melodia Women's Choir follow Melodia and visit their website at www.melodiawomenschoir.org.