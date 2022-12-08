Meadowmount School Of Music Announces 2023 Session, June 26 To August 11

Meadowmount School of Music, the summer program for young string players in the Adirondack Mountains of New York, will hold its 79th session June 26 - August 11, 2023.

Continuing its training tradition of "a year's progress in seven weeks," the program that has helped mold some of the world's most prominent musicians - among them Yo-Yo Ma, Pinchas Zukerman, Itzhak Perlman, and Joshua Bell - will also further the online presence and partnerships with concert presenters that marked the 2022 session, the first led by Executive Director Mark Hayman and violinist and Artistic Director Janet Sung.

Applications are being accepted now through January 17, 2023.

New faculty members for the coming year include violinist Paul Kantor of The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, violist Ayane Kozasa of the Aizuri Quartet, violist Su Zhen of the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, and cellists Thomas Landschoot of Arizona State University and Wei Yu, Principal Cellist of the Detroit Symphony - all of whom will coach chamber music in addition to teaching students individually. They join a distinguished faculty, many Meadowmount alumni among them, led by Janet Sung. Guest artists in 2023, who perform, offer master classes, and coach students, will include the Aizuri Quartet and the Carr-Petrova Duo (Molly Carr and Anna Petrova).

Six performances of Meadowmount's 2023 on-campus concert calendar will be livestreamed on The Violin Channel (every Wednesday from July 5 - August 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.) for the second year in a row, and the school's expanded concert offerings at other venues in the Adirondack region will also continue, for an on- and off-campus total of more than 30 public events.

Gurrena Fellowship - Sydney Lee, cello

In 2022, Meadowmount inaugurated the Gurrena Fellowship, an annual fellowship named by Linda Gurrena Barnebl worth $50,000, and announced its first winner, cellist Sydney Lee, who has begun receiving 12 months housing stipend support and artist management consulting by Monica Felkel Creative Partners. Meadowmount has also partnered with a number of institutions to present performances; those that will present Sydney Lee in 2022-23 include the Westport (NY) Library; Washington DC International Student House; Tarisio Fine Instruments (NYC); the Whallonsburg Grange; and Guarneri Hall in Chicago. www.meadowmount.org/events

Institutional Growth in 2022

In the 2022 session, 170 students representing 23 countries and 29 states were welcomed back on campus for the first in-person summer since 2019. The partnership with The Violin Channel was launched, resulting in the livestreaming of six concerts (these can be viewed on Meadowmount's website). Students, faculty, and guest artists performed throughout the summer in 26 on-campus concerts and, for the first time, a series of 14 concerts held in venues throughout the region.

The recently renovated "Paganini" dormitory, home to 19 students last summer, offered central air conditioning, a feature planned to be installed in all dorms. And with a grant from the Galamian Charitable Trust, Meadowmount purchased a historic home in the town of Westport to be used for faculty housing during the summer session and for special events year-round. Christened the Ivan & Judith Galamian House, the 1830 residence on Stevenson Road will give the school a base in town, which is a 15-minute drive from the campus.

Meadowmount in brief

Founded in 1944 by legendary violin teacher Ivan Galamian, Meadowmount School of Music is a seven-week summer program for young violinists, violists, and cellists whose approach of intensive study and practice has helped mold some of the greatest artists of our time. Musicians ages 13 to 30+ from around the world gather at the school's campus in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York to further their musical skills with, in Mr. Galamian's words, "a special spirit that is conducive to total concentration on excellence in musical performance," aided by a faculty of renowned artists.

The stellar array of alumni over the school's 78-year history includes Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, Pinchas Zukerman, Jaime Laredo, Lynn Harrell, Kyung-Wha Chung, Ani and Ida Kavafian, Joshua Bell, James Ehnes, Rachel Barton Pine, Alisa Weilerstein, and Jessie Montgomery. Meadowmount alumni are well represented internationally among soloists and chamber musicians, principal players of leading orchestras, and distinguished teachers.

With a capacity enrollment of 200 on the 52-building, 240-acre campus, the school retains an intimacy that provides for personal attention and fosters camaraderie among the students. Many of the school's alumni return as members of the faculty, ensuring the continuity of the Meadowmount teaching tradition. The faculty roster that has over the years included Gregor Piatigorsky, Josef Gingold, Isaac Stern, Leonard Rose, Sally Thomas, and Dorothy DeLay, has recently featured cellist Hans Jørgen Jensen, violinists Ann Setzer, and violist Molly Carr - a lineage that is unmatched in the field.

www.meadowmount.org