Masatora was selected from applications reviewed recently from all across the United States.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Masatora Goya Wins The American Prize In Composition, 2022

Masatora Goya of Rego Park, NY is the 2022 winner of The American Prize in Composition, in the professional Instrumental Chamber Music Division, for his work entitled "MANAS" commissioned by the Kyo-Shin-An Arts. Masatora was selected from applications reviewed recently from all across the United States.

The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts is the nation's most comprehensive series of contests in the performing arts. The American Prize is unique in scope and structure, designed to recognize and reward the best performing artists, directors, ensembles and composers in the United States at professional, college/university, community and high school levels, based on submitted recordings.

Now in its twelfth year, The American Prize was founded in 2010 and is awarded annually in many areas of the performing arts. Thousands of artists from all fifty states have derived benefit from their participation in the contests of The American Prize, representing literally hundreds of communities and arts organizations across the nation. Information about the 2022-23 season of contests has been updated and applications are now being accepted. (http://theamericanprize.org)

Born in Malaysia and growing up in Japan, Masatora spent his teenage years chasing a rugby ball and studying sociology. He eventually turned to performing arts and relocated to the US in order to pursue his creative calling. Trained as a vocal performer first, Masatora explores the musical landscape of drama, space, and emotion where hidden memories and indescribable feelings dwell. Described as a "composer of cultural crossroads" by American Composers Forum, his unique eclecticism has attracted many musicians performing in nontraditional chamber ensembles, as well as visual artists and filmmakers. His music has been performed in North and South Americas, Germany, Thailand, and Japan. Masatora received a BA in Integrated Human Studies from Kyoto University, a MM from New Jersey City University, and a DMA from Five Towns College. He studied in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Writer's Workshop and served as assistant director of Vox Novus Composer's Voice. He currently teaches at Five Towns College and serves as a resident composer at Kadoma Film Commission in Osaka, Japan.

