Livestreamed Performances from Caramoor Kick Off with Inon Barnatan

Caramoor, with its more than 80 acres of woodlands, gardens and outdoor performance space, is in a unique position to pivot from its traditional summer season and find new ways of inspiring audiences safely. Participating responsibly in New York's re-opening process, Caramoor's flexible Summer 20/2.0 program will feature livestreamed on-site performances, as well as live performances for low-density audiences, and tours of its gardens and sound art.



Between July 2 and August 6, Caramoor will stream seven new performances from the Music Room of the Rosen House, known for its historic furnishings and intimate acoustics. Professionally produced for the occasion, these new video streams -- detailed below -- will feature such world-class artists as Inon Barnatan, Conor Hanick, Sandbox Percussion, the Calidore String Quartet and Musicians from The Knights, and repertoire ranging from Mozart and Tchaikovsky to excerpts from Shirley Graham Du Bois's opera Tom-Tom, a children's program, and the world premieres of new works by Christopher Cerrone and Anna Clyne. Each streamed performance will be accompanied by additional content including talks with the artists elsewhere on the campus and closer looks at the Westchester house and grounds.



Details of the live performances with audiences will be announced nearer the time, since they're subject to changing health and safety guidelines.



All activities will be subject to current government health and safety guidelines, as well as re-confirmation in the days before.

Livestreams and newly-recorded streams (July 2-Aug 6)

All streams are from the Music Room of Caramoor's Rosen House, and all (except where noted) feature live Q&As.

Ticket information below.

July 2: Inon Barnatan (LIVESTREAM)

Inon Barnatan, "one of the most admired pianists of his generation" (New York Times), launches Caramoor's 20/2.0 season with a recital program offering Schubert's A major sonata and the world premiere of Barnatan's own solo piano transcription of Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, which he wrote during the COVID-19 lockdown. More info & tickets at Caramoor.org/events/inon-barnatan-livestream



July 9: "Listening to Tom-Tom" (LIVESTREAM)

"Listening to Tom-Tom" explores the 1932 opera by Shirley Graham Du Bois, the composer, playwright and activist. Tom-Tom, composed while she was a student at Oberlin, was the first opera written and staged by an African American woman. The work has not been produced since its initial run, and all that survives of the score is an incomplete piano-vocal reduction. Soprano Candice Hoyes, baritone Markel Reed and pianist Kyle Walker perform excerpts, and then join in a panel discussion moderated by Caroline Jackson Smith, Professor of Theater and Africana Studies at Oberlin College, to consider the opera's complex representations of race, gender and history. Harvard lecturer Lucy Caplan, who (in partnership with AMOC) originally produced this event at Harvard in 2018, will also take part. More info & tickets at Caramoor.org/events/listening-to-tom-tom-livestream



July 12 (matinee): Decoda Family Concert (NEWLY-RECORDED STREAM*)

Classical collective Decoda presents "The Composer's Toolbox." An exclusive recorded broadcast for children aged five and up, the ensemble offers selections by Nielsen, Schulhoff and Brad Balliett. More info at Caramoor.org/events/decoda-family-concert-livestream

* no Q&A

Pre-recorded at Caramoor a few days before stream. *Free.



July 16: Calidore String Quartet (LIVESTREAM)

The Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence is one of the mentoring programs through which Caramoor supports emerging young artists. The Calidore String Quartet, a program alum, gives the New York premiere of Breathing Statues by Grammy-nominated Anna Clyne, as well as two late quartets by Beethoven: the Grosse Fuge and the work for which it was originally written, No. 13 in B-flat. More info & tickets at Caramoor.org/events/calidore-string-quartet-livestream



July 23: Musicians from The Knights (LIVESTREAM)

Hailed as "dazzlingly inventive" by Time Out New York, Anna Clyne's music is also featured in July 23's livestream, when Musicians from The Knights pair the world premiere performance of her new work, Shorthand, with Brahms's Second String Sextet. More info & tickets at Caramoor.org/events/musicians-from-the-knights-livestream



July 30: Fourth Annual Chamber Feast (LIVESTREAM)

Another of Caramoor's young-artist mentoring programs is Evnin Rising Stars. A sextet comprised entirely of program alums - violinists Tessa Lark and Paul Huang, violists Nicholas Cords and Zoë Martin-Doike, and cellists Edward Arron and Alexander Hersh - performs Mozart's String Quintet in C minor, Shulamit Ran's Lyre of Orpheus and Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence in Caramoor's Fourth Annual Chamber Feast. More info & tickets at Caramoor.org/events/4th-annual-chamber-feast-livestream



Aug 6: Sandbox Percussion & Conor Hanick (NEWLY-RECORDED STREAM WITH LIVE Q&A)

Sandbox Percussion, the virtuosic percussion quartet "revitalizing the world of contemporary music" (Washington Post), joins forces with pianist Conor Hanick for the world premiere of a new concerto by Pulitzer Prize finalist Christopher Cerrone. Also on the all-contemporary program is music by steel pan specialist Andy Akiho, Guggenheim fellow Juri Seo, longtime Sandbox collaborator David Crowell, and Amy Beth Kirsten, whom BBC Music considers "one of America's most innovative and visionary composers." More info & tickets at Caramoor.org/events/sandbox-percussion-livestream

Pre-recorded at Caramoor a few days before stream.



For all streams except where noted: $10 (includes on-demand streaming for 24 hours after the initial stream). The Decoda stream on July 12 is free and will be available on demand following the premiere broadcast. All streams are free to Caramoor members.



Tickets and more info at Caramoor.org/music.

