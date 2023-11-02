League of American Orchestras Forms Student Leadership Council

The new Council is part of a renewed commitment to grow participation by young people and incorporate their ideas into the League’s work.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener
BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors Photo 2 BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors
Distinguished Composer Lowell Liebermann To Curate 'Thornwillow Concerts At Calvary' In Ne Photo 3 Distinguished Composer Lowell Liebermann To Curate 'Thornwillow Concerts At Calvary' In Newburgh
The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANT Photo 4 The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANTHE

The League of American Orchestras has formed a Student Leadership Council, the first in the organization’s 81 years, to provide a platform for the League to better understand and integrate the voices of young people into its work and support the growth of student engagement within the orchestra field. The new Council is part of a renewed commitment to grow participation by young people and incorporate their ideas into the League’s work, as outlined in the recently released Strategic Framework 2023-2026.

“It has so often been proven to me that young people hold the answers about the future,” said Simon Woods, the League’s President and CEO. “Not only do they bring creative thinking and fresh ideas, but they also view the world through the lens of fairness and equity, which is so vital for our field. They will be the next generation of orchestra musicians, staff, audience members, donors, and volunteers, so we need to be listening to them now if we are to future-proof our field for the coming generation.”

Five high school, college, and graduate students from across the country—Lorin Green, Julia Jacobsen, William Ryan, Max Stephenson, and Lauren Zwonik—have been selected to serve on the 2023-24 Student Leadership Council this season.

The students will participate in quarterly council meetings and take on leadership roles in a number of areas including:

  • For the League’s Student Constituency, assume responsibility for:
    • Membership growth, benefits, surveys, and engagement on the League’s communications platform League360
    • Student marketing and recruitment, including for the League’s 2024 National Conference in Houston
    • Programming for both virtual Constituency Meetings as well as in-person at the Conference
  • Advocate for increased visibility of youth voice and perspective by the League
  • Serve as ambassadors in League academic and orchestral partnership expansion
  • Collaborate with the League in strategically building inclusive pathways for a new generation of diverse and creative professionals to enter the orchestra field and flourish as leaders
  • Promote a thriving future for orchestras

Under Woods, the League brought youth perspectives to the organization’s recent National Conference in Pittsburgh when, for the first time, over 1,000 delegates heard from students in a Closing Plenary. Students were also featured in the highly-rated session, Youth Perspectives on Engaging with Orchestras. Future plans to extend the League’s engagement with students include collaborations with music schools, conservatories, and orchestras.



RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Early Music Vancouver & Vancouver Chamber Choir Brighten Holiday Season With Christmas Photo
Early Music Vancouver & Vancouver Chamber Choir Brighten Holiday Season With Christmas Classic, Handel's 'Messiah'

Early Music Vancouver and Vancouver Chamber Choir join forces for a holiday performance of Handel's 'Messiah.' Featuring Canadian and international soloists, this collaboration promises to be a baroque masterpiece.

2
Mary Kouyoumdjian Reveals 2023/24 Season Photo
Mary Kouyoumdjian Reveals 2023/24 Season

During her 2023-2024 season, Mary Kouyoumdjian unveils new works in the form of film, opera, and multimedia live performance, while earlier works will be featured in programs by the Kronos Quartet and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Orchestra.

3
2023 Beijing Music Festival Brings Music From East And West To The Limelight Photo
2023 Beijing Music Festival Brings Music From East And West To The Limelight

Young musicians from around the world shone at the 2023 Beijing Music Festival, featuring 28 performances of classical music forms. The festival serves as a platform for young Chinese musicians to enter the global stage and contribute to China's music industry.

4
St. Lukes United Methodist Church to Present Christmas Festival With Original Arrangement Photo
St. Luke's United Methodist Church to Present Christmas Festival With Original Arrangements by Composer Taylor Scott Davis

St. Luke's United Methodist Church presents Christmas Festival on Dec. 17 featuring original arrangements by composer Taylor Scott Davis.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in Classical Music Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (5/02-5/02)
Mahan Esfahani in Classical Music Mahan Esfahani
Carnegie Hall (4/12-4/12)
Ute Lemper in Classical Music Ute Lemper
Carnegie Hall (2/09-2/09)
Julia Bullock / Bretton Brown in Classical Music Julia Bullock / Bretton Brown
Carnegie Hall (1/19-1/19)
Soloists of the Kronberg Academy / Tabea Zimmermann in Classical Music Soloists of the Kronberg Academy / Tabea Zimmermann
Carnegie Hall (2/15-2/15)
Yefim Bronfman in Classical Music Yefim Bronfman
Carnegie Hall (5/05-5/05)
Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein in Classical Music Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein
Carnegie Hall (4/06-4/06)
Daniil Trifonov in Classical Music Daniil Trifonov
Carnegie Hall (12/12-12/12)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason in Classical Music Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Carnegie Hall (11/08-11/08)
Hagen Quartet in Classical Music Hagen Quartet
Carnegie Hall (3/06-3/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  