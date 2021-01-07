League of American Orchestras Announces New Board Members

Six new members have joined the Board of Directors of the League of American Orchestras, the only national organization dedicated to advancing the orchestral art form in the U.S. The League is comprised of more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America. These range from world-renowned orchestras to community orchestras, from summer festivals to student and youth ensembles, from conservatories to libraries, from businesses serving orchestras to individuals who love symphonic music. The new board members will each serve three-year terms. They are:

Lorenzo Candelaria, Ph.D;

Marisa Eisemann, MD;

Howard Palefsky;

Mark Peacock, MD;

Daniel Song; and

Edward Yim

Additionally, three new ex-officio members have joined the Board:

Kathryn Boucher, Spartanburg Philharmonic (NC) - Orchestra Executive Director

Rosina Cannizzaro, Vermont Youth Orchestra Association - Youth Orchestra Division

Cynthia Kidwell, East Texas Symphony Orchestra Association - League Volunteer Council

The Board's officers are: