Kristian Bezuidenhout Joins Tafelmusik To Explore TRANSFORMATIONS: BACH & RAMEAU In May

Kristian Bezuidenhout returns as harpsichordist and guest director for Transformations: Bach & Rameau. The concerts take place on May 10 & 11 at 8 PM, and May 12 at 3 PM at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. Tickets are available at tafelmusik.org.

One of today's most notable and exciting keyboard artists, Kristian Bezuidenhout is Principal Guest Director of the English Concert. He joins Tafelmusik for a program drawing on music that has morphed from one form to another by way of transcriptions, reworkings, and arrangements.

Opening the program are Purcell's Ayres for the Theatre, works composed for the ultimate palace of transfiguration. “Surely one of the best-equipped baroque orchestras in the world to perform this music” (Gramophone), Tafelmusik recorded four of Purcell's theatrical suites in 1994 and reissued the album in 2012.

Orchestral arrangements of several of Rameau's pieces for solo harpsichord are an homage by an admirer of the composer, inspired by others that Rameau himself had arranged for his operas. Handel did the reverse in his Trio Sonata in G Major, adapting movements from five operatic precursors to create a sonata for two violins and continuo. Kristian Bezuidenhout has transformed the sonata once more into a suite that reverts back to Handel's original orchestrations.

A great admirer of Domenico Scarlatti, the English composer Charles Avison transformed a selection of the Italian master's harpsichord sonatas into an engaging concerto for strings.

No exploration of baroque transformations would be complete without J.S. Bach, the ultimate musical alchemist. Bach transcribed his own A-Minor Violin Concerto for a different instrument in a new key, culminating in the thrilling Harpsichord Concerto in G Minor, with Bezuidenhout taking centre stage.

Tafelmusik's own John Abberger joins Bezuidenhout as soloist in Bruce Hayne's reconstruction of Bach's incomplete Concerto for oboe & harpsichord, in turn adapted from a Bach sinfonia.

“We are so happy to welcome our dear friend Kristian Bezuidenhout back to the Tafelmusik stage. Our previous performances with him featured a special heart-felt musical connection that we are very keen to bring back to our audience. Transformations highlights so many of Tafelmusik's strengths, from the featured soloists to the beautifully curated repertoire, all drawn together by Kristian's profound artistic voice,” says Cristina Zacharias, Artistic Co-Director.

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra presents

Transformations: Bach & Rameau

with Kristian Bezuidenhout, guest director and harpsichord soloist

May 10 & 11 at 8 PM,

May 12 at 3 PM

Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre

Tickets start at $23.50. Available at tafelmusik.org