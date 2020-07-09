Jazz Vocalist Shawnn Monteiro Delivers Two Sets of Her Latest Music on Her Birthday

Internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist Shawnn Monteiro, along with the Mike Renzi Trio, will be featured on the Centre Street Sessions part of AHA New Bedford's Virtual July AHA night this Thursday, July 9, at 5:30 and 7:15 pm, Eastern Daylight Time, and streaming thereafter at AHA New Bedford's Facebook page.



Anticipating the release of her new CD, her third on the Whaling City Sound label, Shawnn will be highlighting songs from that as well as from her earlier CDs, "One Special Night" and "To Carmen, With Love." In addition to celebrating her birthday on this night, Shawnn has dedicated this performance in memory of her good friend, drummer Jimmy Cobb, who performed on "One Special Night" along with Clark Terry, the late bassist Jimmy Woode (Shawnn's father) and pianist/arranger John Harrison III.



Music director/pianist Mike Renzi has toured and/or recorded with, among many others: Tony Bennett, Lena Horne, Frank Sinatra, Blossom Dearie, Peggy Lee, Mel Torme, Liza Minelli, Gerry Mulligan, Annie Ross, Jack Jones and the late Freddy Cole. TV work included several years he as music director for Sesame Street and All My Children. Bassist Dave Zinno and drummer Steve Langone round out the trio and provide strong support for Shawnn's relaxed and swinging performance.

For over 20 years, the city of New Bedford, MA has celebrated the second Thursday of every month as AHA (Art, History, Architecture) Night, and provided many events in the downtown area, including special activities for children, and always for no charge.



Centre Street Sessions usually take place in the Summer months of June through September outside, in the parking lot of Fiber Optic Center, in the heart of the Historic District and within the Whaling Heritage Historical National Park. Sponsored by AHA, Fiber Optic Center and Whaling City Sound these concerts have showcased many performers and enabled people to enjoy world class music in a relaxed, informal and acoustically comfortable setting.



This performance was recorded earlier in July in the chapel of the renovated Steeple Playhouse new home of the 70+ year old Your Theatre and formerly the First Baptist Church. Renovation is being overseen and supported by the non-profit Waterfront Historic Area LeaguE (WHALE, www.waterfrontleague.org). Professional quality audio, as well as video, was done by John Farrell of Middlehouse Sound. For the last 8 years, Your Theatre has also produced the widely acclaimed New Bedford JazzFest, held on the waterfront near downtown, and surrounded by New Bedford's record setting fishing fleet.



The next Centre Street Session as part of August's AHA Night on Thursday, August 13 will feature two sets by the Tim Ray Trio (also at 5:30 and 7:15, and streaming thereafter) with Dave Zinno on bass and Mark Walker on drums. Until the pandemic shut live music down, Tim was touring as music director and pianist for Tony Bennett, and his recent CD with Terri Lyne Carrington and John Patitucci made the top 10 in the JazzWeek National Radio Chart.

