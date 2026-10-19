 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Ian Hobson to Launch Five-Year Schubert-Rachmaninoff Series at St. Peter's Church

The inaugural recital takes place Friday evening, November 13, 2026.

By:
Ian Hobson to Launch Five-Year Schubert-Rachmaninoff Series at St. Peter's Church

Pianist and conductor Ian Hobson will embark on an ambitious five-year cycle, Musical Moments, Infinite Song - the Piano Music of Franz Schubert and Sergei Rachmaninoff, juxtaposing the works of two musical giants: Schubert and Rachmaninoff. The inaugural recital takes place Friday evening, November 13, 2026, 7 pm, at New York's St. Peter's Church on 54th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Here is the program for the first recital:

Sonatas, Small and Great
Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in A major, D 664
Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 1 in D minor, Op. 28

Intermission

Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in A minor, D. 784
Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 36 in B-flat minor (1913 version)

'"he idea of juxtaposing two of my favorite composers, Frank Schubert and Sergei Rachmaninoff, has long appealed to me," writes Mr. Hobson. "Arguably, the two greatest melodists of their respective centuries, they have often been favored or eschewed by major pianists because of ephemeral tastes and fashions. They were both misunderstood and underestimated in their times. The inexorable logic and rightness of their musical architecture is now recognized more than ever. I look forward to exploring the treasures, great and small, of their pianistic outputs, and reveling in their mutual abilities to make the piano sing."

Tickets at $40 are available online through Eventbrite and at St. Peter's Church on the day of the concert. Later this season, the series will continue with a program entitled 'Fantasies Great and Small' on March 5, 2027 at 7 pm, also at St. Peter's Church. Mr. Hobson will be joined by fellow pianist Muen Wei and violinist Andrés Cárdenes.

Fantasies Great and Small

Sergei Rachmaninoff Morceaux de Fantaisie, op. 3

Ian Hobson, piano
Franz Schubert Fantasy in F Minor for piano four hands, D. 940
Ian Hobson, Muen Wei, piano

Intermission

Franz Schubert Fantasie in C major, D.934
Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Ian Hobson, piano
Franz Schubert Fantasie in C major, Op. 15, D. 760
Ian Hobson, piano

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS

Carnegie Hall Presents: Santiago Cañón-Valencia and Victor Santiago Asuncion in Classical Music Carnegie Hall Presents: Santiago Cañón-Valencia and Victor Santiago Asuncion
Carnegie Hall (11/10-11/10)
American Composers Orchestra: Hello, America: We Gather Here at Carnegie Hall in Classical Music American Composers Orchestra: Hello, America: We Gather Here at Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall (10/27-10/27)
New York Festival of Song: First-Name Basis in Classical Music New York Festival of Song: First-Name Basis
New York Festival of Song: First-Name Basis (10/20-10/20)
Grand Choral Opening: War & Requiem in Classical Music Grand Choral Opening: War & Requiem
Church of the Ascension (10/29-10/29)
NYFOS Next: This Now Naked Life in Classical Music NYFOS Next: This Now Naked Life
The Theater at 150 W 17th Street (11/15-11/15)
American Composers Orchestra: New Virtuoso: Low End Theory at Carnegie Hall in Classical Music American Composers Orchestra: New Virtuoso: Low End Theory at Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall (3/18-3/18)
View All Shows Add a Show

Buy Tickets