Hershey Symphony To Perform TREASURED AND TIMELESS In April At Hershey Theatre

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra will present “Treasured and Timeless” at the Hershey Theatre on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. Maestro Greg Woodbridge will lead listeners on a tour of Eastern Europe by way of Enesco's Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 and Prokofiev's Suite 2 from Romeo and Juliet. This performance will be the final major concert of the symphony's 55th season.

The Hershey Symphony Festival Strings, the symphony's youth orchestra, will take part in this performance. The youth orchestra, under the direction of Andrew Kurtz, is made up of middle school students from around the region who have been rehearsing together since last fall.

Later that weekend, the symphony will celebrate the conclusion of its 55th season with an Emerald Gala, to be held on Sunday, April 28, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hershey Country Club. Guests are invited to wear something green to the fundraiser to commemorate the symphony's “emerald” anniversary.

To learn more about these events and to purchase tickets, please visit www.HersheySymphony.org.