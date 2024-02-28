Hershey Symphony Celebrates 'Emerald' Anniversary With Gala

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra invites the community to the Emerald Gala, a special fundraising event at the Hershey Country Club, 1000 E. Derry Road, Hershey, on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. The gala is a celebration of the symphony's 55th, or emerald, anniversary.

The event will feature a silent auction including unique local experiences, jewelry, wine baskets, and other must-have items and will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, and a complimentary drink. A cash bar will also be available. Cocktail attire is suggested; guests are invited to wear something green to celebrate the symphony's emerald anniversary.

The live musical entertainment will feature various Hershey Symphony small ensembles, the Hershey Symphony Festival Strings Youth Orchestra, and a special musical surprise.

Tickets are $125 each and are available on the Hershey Symphony website, www.HersheySymphony.org. Businesses and individuals interested in sponsorship or donating items to the silent auction can also find that information on the site.