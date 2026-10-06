Han Chen to Perform at Pioneer Works' FALSE HARMONICS #28

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GRAMMY-nominated pianist Han Chen will participate in the Pioneer Works' program, False Harmonics #28, on Monday evening, October 26, 2026, 8 pm at 158 Pioneer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231. Pioneer Works will present the Currawong Project, founded by composer and pianist Matthias Kriesberg. Five pianists-Mr. Chen, Arseniy Gusev, Asiya Korepanova, Élisabeth Pion, and Nicolas Namoradze, will circulate among three technology-enhanced Steinway Spirio | r concert grands to present get used to it man thats the way we live now, a new composition by Matthias Kriesberg, written in homage to Alexander Scriabin.

In the first half, radically experimental works by Scriabin are interpolated without warning within the fabric of the Kriesberg work. The performance will be accompanied by electronics by Kevin Larke and video art by Huei Lin.

After intermission, the five pianists open with Scriabin works from the composer's much earlier output. Then follows another version of get used to it man thats the way we live now-radically different, this time for multiple pianos and pianists all in action at once, revealing vastly different harmonies, dynamics and electronic transforms.

General admission of $20 is available on the event page. Tickets are free for children 12 and under; groups of 6 and more receive a $5 discount on each ticket. For more information, please visit pianist Han Chen's website, and Pioneer Works' website.

About Han Chen

GRAMMY Award-nominated pianist Han Chen brings a Romantic sensibility to his interpretations of scores old and new, which he plays with both rigor and insight. He was a Gold Medalist at the 2013 China International Piano Competition and a prizewinner at the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition.

Mr. Chen's musical vision is manifest in his four solo albums focusing on Franz Liszt, Anton Rubinstein, Thomas Adès, György Ligeti, and a concerto album featuring Florence Price's Piano Concerto in One Movement in D minor (conductor John Jeter, Malmö Opera Orchestra), which was nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category.

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