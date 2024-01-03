Gustavo Dudamel Will Lead Week Long Celebration of Music Education at NY Philharmonic

The New York Philharmonic will be joined by Gustavo Dudamel in a weeklong celebration of music education, part of the Orchestra’s 2023–24 activities marking the centennial of the beloved Young People’s Concerts.

The centerpiece will be the Spring Gala, April 24, 2024, in the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall. Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the New York Philharmonic; the soloists will be artist, actor, author, and activist Common (in his NY Phil debut); soprano Hera Hyesang Park; and guitarist and former New York Yankees centerfielder Bernie Williams (NY Phil debut). The Philharmonic will perform several works side-by-side with student musicians from communities across New York City who are being chosen through audition to participate in this weeklong celebration. The repertoire will be announced at a later date.

Gala events will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m. on the Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade; continue with the concert, at 7:00 p.m.; and conclude with a post-performance seated dinner, attended by New York Philharmonic musicians, on the Hess Grand Promenade and Hearst Tier 1. Gala dress will be cocktail attire. For more information visit nyphil.org/springgala.

Throughout the week of April 22, 2024, the New York Philharmonic will collaborate with more than 20 New York City–based community and school partners to present Building Tomorrow’s Legacy Today, a series of educational activities and initiatives.

For the occasion the Orchestra is collaborating with NY Phil community and school partners across New York City to form a youth orchestra, comprising high school musicians selected through auditions overseen by staff and guest faculty from top music programs in the country. Members of the ensemble will perform side-by-side with the Philharmonic in select works on the Spring Gala concert. In addition:

The full youth orchestra will participate in rehearsals and workshops led by experienced instructors, guest artists, and a guest conductor to be announced.

Gustavo Dudamel will work with the orchestra in a private rehearsal on April 22, 2024.

Dudamel will conduct the full youth orchestra in a special concert, at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, April 26, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

The following community and school partners will participate in the youth orchestra’s selection process:

All-City High School Concert Band / Orchestra; Bloomingdale School of Music; Brooklyn Conservatory of Music; The Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music; Chamber Music Center of New York; Corona Young Music Project; East River Children and Youth Orchestra; Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School; Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School; Harlem School of the Arts; Harmony Program; ISO at Third Street; New York Youth Symphony; Noel Pointer Foundation; Opportunity Music Project; Orchestra of St. Luke’s; Orchestrating Dreams; Special Music School; Susan E. Wagner High School; Talent Unlimited High School; Tottenville High School; and Upbeat NYC

The dress rehearsal for the Spring Gala concert — on April 24, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. — will be open to full-time music teachers, families of the performers, and members of NY Phil community partner organizations. Attendees will be invited to a post-rehearsal lunch with Gustavo Dudamel and Philharmonic musicians at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.

As part of NYC Arts in Education Roundtable’s annual Face to Face Conference, Gustavo Dudamel will participate in a conversation about the importance of high-level arts education, April 25, 2024, at 12:00 p.m., at The City College of New York’s Shepard Hall. The discussion will be attended by arts leaders, NY Phil Teaching Artists, elected officials, and other supporters of the arts from around New York City.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the Welcome Center David Geffen Hall. The Welcome Center opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Welcome Center closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the entire Gala evening — which includes a cocktail reception, the 7:00 p.m. concert, and a post-concert dinner — please visit Click Here, call the Office of Special Events at (646) 870-4054, or email specialevents@nyphil.org. Availability for the Spring Gala is limited.