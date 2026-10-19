Gerda Lissner Foundation Names 2026 Art Song Competition Winners

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The Gerda Lissner Foundation has revealed the winners of its 2026 Art Song Competition. The two top prize winners and the recipient of the Judges' Special Prize will be presented at the Foundation's annual Winners Concert on Thursday, April 29, 2027, at 6:30 PM at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Inaugurated in 2015, the Art Song Competition celebrates the intimate partnership of poetry, music, singer and pianist. Together with the International Vocal Competition, it reflects the Foundation's annual commitment of over $100,000 in support for emerging young vocalists worldwide.

2026 Art Song Competition Winners:

Top Prize Winners ($12,000 each)

Edward Ferran, tenor

Anna Thompson, soprano

Judges' Special Prize Winner ($2,500)

Dominic Townsend, baritone

Grant Winners ($2,000 each)

Sophia Baete, mezzo-soprano

Shannon Crowley, soprano

Sabrina Langlois, soprano

Lindsay Martin, mezzo-soprano

Laura Thaller, soprano

Justice Yates, baritone

COMPETITION DETAILS:

Finalists were selected from over 300 international applicants and judged by a panel of distinguished music and opera professionals.

What: The Gerda Lissner Foundation 2026 Art Song Competition

When: Preliminary rounds October 13-15, finals October 16, 2026

Where: The Kosciuszko Foundation, New York City

Prizes: Two $12,000 Top Prizes, one $2,500 Judges' Special Prize, and six $2,000 Grants

Art Song Competition Judges:

Francesco Barfoed (Collaborative Pianist/Coach; Faculty - Italian Diction - The Juilliard School)

Michael Benchetrit (Founder and President, Minerva Artists)

Dr. Alison d'Amato (Assistant Professor of Vocal Coaching - Eastman School of Music; Co-Founder of Art Song Lab - Vancouver Int'l Song Institute)

F. Paul Driscoll (Vice President, The Gerda Lissner Foundation; Former Editor in Chief of Opera News)

Midge Woolsey (President/Co-Artistic Director, The Gerda Lissner Foundation)

Finalists were accompanied by collaborative pianist Arlene Shrut, Vice President/Co-Artistic Director of The Gerda Lissner Foundation.

'The judges were both inspired and challenged by the exceptional caliber of artistry in this year's competition. We look forward to sharing these young artists and their gifts with our audience at Zankel Hall this spring.'- Midge Woolsey, President, The Gerda Lissner Foundation

LOOKING AHEAD:

﻿The Art Song Competition top prize winners Edward Ferran and Anna Thompson, and this year's winner of the Judges' Special Prize, Dominic Townsend, will join the top prize winners of the 2027 International Vocal Competition and collaborative pianists Francesco Barfoed and Arlene Shrut at the Winners Concert on Thursday, April 29, 2027, at 6:30 PM at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. Applications for the 2027 International Vocal Competition are now open at gerdalissner.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 05 Hrs 56 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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