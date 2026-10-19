Gerda Lissner Foundation Names 2026 Art Song Competition Winners
Edward Ferran, Anna Thompson, and Dominic Townsend will perform at the Winners Concert.
The Gerda Lissner Foundation has revealed the winners of its 2026 Art Song Competition. The two top prize winners and the recipient of the Judges' Special Prize will be presented at the Foundation's annual Winners Concert on Thursday, April 29, 2027, at 6:30 PM at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall.
Inaugurated in 2015, the Art Song Competition celebrates the intimate partnership of poetry, music, singer and pianist. Together with the International Vocal Competition, it reflects the Foundation's annual commitment of over $100,000 in support for emerging young vocalists worldwide.
2026 Art Song Competition Winners:
Top Prize Winners ($12,000 each)
- Edward Ferran, tenor
- Anna Thompson, soprano
Judges' Special Prize Winner ($2,500)
- Dominic Townsend, baritone
Grant Winners ($2,000 each)
- Sophia Baete, mezzo-soprano
- Shannon Crowley, soprano
- Sabrina Langlois, soprano
- Lindsay Martin, mezzo-soprano
- Laura Thaller, soprano
- Justice Yates, baritone
COMPETITION DETAILS:
Finalists were selected from over 300 international applicants and judged by a panel of distinguished music and opera professionals.
- What: The Gerda Lissner Foundation 2026 Art Song Competition
- When: Preliminary rounds October 13-15, finals October 16, 2026
- Where: The Kosciuszko Foundation, New York City
- Prizes: Two $12,000 Top Prizes, one $2,500 Judges' Special Prize, and six $2,000 Grants
Art Song Competition Judges:
- Francesco Barfoed (Collaborative Pianist/Coach; Faculty - Italian Diction - The Juilliard School)
- Michael Benchetrit (Founder and President, Minerva Artists)
- Dr. Alison d'Amato (Assistant Professor of Vocal Coaching - Eastman School of Music; Co-Founder of Art Song Lab - Vancouver Int'l Song Institute)
- F. Paul Driscoll (Vice President, The Gerda Lissner Foundation; Former Editor in Chief of Opera News)
- Midge Woolsey (President/Co-Artistic Director, The Gerda Lissner Foundation)
Finalists were accompanied by collaborative pianist Arlene Shrut, Vice President/Co-Artistic Director of The Gerda Lissner Foundation.
'The judges were both inspired and challenged by the exceptional caliber of artistry in this year's competition. We look forward to sharing these young artists and their gifts with our audience at Zankel Hall this spring.'- Midge Woolsey, President, The Gerda Lissner Foundation
LOOKING AHEAD:
The Art Song Competition top prize winners Edward Ferran and Anna Thompson, and this year's winner of the Judges' Special Prize, Dominic Townsend, will join the top prize winners of the 2027 International Vocal Competition and collaborative pianists Francesco Barfoed and Arlene Shrut at the Winners Concert on Thursday, April 29, 2027, at 6:30 PM at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. Applications for the 2027 International Vocal Competition are now open at gerdalissner.org.
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