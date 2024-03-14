French Pianist Vincent Larderet To Perform In Vancouver Symphony USA April Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2023/24 season continues with internationally-celebrated pianist Vincent Larderet on April 13 and 14 at Skyview Concert Hall.

Larderet will perform Maurice Ravel's virtuosic Piano Concerto for the Left Hand, and the program will also include the balletic Symphony No. 3 by Tchaikovsky and Bizet's beloved and enduring Carmen Suite No. 1.

Both performances of this program will also be available as a simultaneous live stream at vancouversymphony.org.

Larderet has performed to great acclaim all across the globe at venues such as Zurich's Tonhalle, the Kennedy Center, London's King's Place, Hong Kong Cultural Center and many more. He was nominated for an International Classical Music Award and a Classical Revelation award at MIDEM in Cannes and co-founded the Piano au Musée Würth international festival in France.

Piano Concerto for the Left Hand was premiered in 1932, and was composed for World War 2 veteran Paul Wittgenstein who had lost his right arm during his service. Ravel drew inspiration from previous one-handed piano compositions by composers such as Saint-Saëns and Scriabin. It remains one of the most popular works for one hand ever written.

Carmen Suite No. 1 was drawn from Bizet's immensely popular 1875 opera Carmen, and includes the ubiquitous aria Les toreadors, which has been heard countless times in adaptations, television, films, and animation. Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 3 is unusual in having five movements rather than four, and is at different times uncanny, decadent, and processional, its otherworldly qualities evoking his popular ballets such as Swan Lake.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. Following the continued popularity of the live stream for all symphonic concerts, the VSO will continue to offer the option of viewing the program live from home. Virtual-only tickets are available, and all in person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00 pm, with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30 pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00 pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30 pm.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

About Vincent Larderet

Honored with the revered title of “Steinway Artist”, Vincent LARDERET has attracted international recognition for the exceptional intensity of his performances and his highly acclaimed recordings. Praised as an “impressive pianist” (MusicWeb International, UK) for his “very lyrical playing” (Crescendo Magazine, Belgium) and his “multi-timbred” sound (Fanfare, USA), he “makes the piano equal to an orchestra” (Classica, France) with a wide range of “fascinating pianistic colors” (PIANO News, Germany). His very personal and deeply inspired interpretations are often compared to the piano legends such as Michelangeli, Arrau, Zimerman and Argerich. Nominated for the “International Classical Music Awards” and “Classical Revelation” by Adami winner at MIDEM in Cannes, he is considered as one of the leading French pianists of his generation. He studied in Paris with Carlos Cebro who passed on to him the tradition of Vlado Perlemuter, and worked Ravel's music on Perlemuter's scores annotated during his collaboration with the composer. He perfected his Art at Lübeck's Musikhochschule (Germany) with the famous pianist Bruno Leonardo Gelber and was a prize-winner in several international piano competitions including Maria Canals in Barcelona, A.M.A Calabria and Brest. He is also laureate of the “Orpheum Foundation for the Advancement of Young Soloists” in Switzerland.

He has performed worldwide at prestigious venues, international festivals and concert series including Zurich Tonhalle, Barcelona Palau de la Musica, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Washington Kennedy Center, Tokyo Toppan Hall & Hakuju Hall, Potton Hall (UK), Cannes Palais des Festivals, Cité de la Musique, Salle Pleyel, Salle Gaveau, Schleswig Holstein Musik Festival, Festival Pianistico Busoni, Le French May, Piano Texas, Fantastic Pianist Series, Berlioz Festival, Besançon Festival, La Roque d'Anthéron and La folle journée. He also devoted himself intensively to chamber music with distinguished artists including Y.B. Chu, M. Dalberto, S. Gabetta, P. Sporcl and the Debussy Quartet. Among the renowned conductors and orchestras which whom he has collaborated include S. Brotons, G. Cataldo, D. Kawka, E. Lederhandler, G.G. Ráth, R. Trevino, P-A. Valade, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice, the Sinfonia Varsovia, the Orchestra Simfonica di Sanremo, the Orchestra Simfonica del Valles, the Czech Virtuosi Symphonic Orchestra, the Ose Symphonic Orchestra and the City Chamber Orchestra of HK. He is invited as a member of the jury at various international competitions in addition to regular Master Classes. His performances have been broadcasted on major Radio or TV channels and his recordings released by ARS Produktion, NAXOS, Chandos and INTEGRAL Classic to outstanding international critical acclaim have won prestigious Awards including the Classica “CHOC”, Diapason 5, Télérama 4 f, Resmusica “CLEF” (France), MusicWeb International “recording of the month” (UK), Klassik Heute “Empfehlung” (Germany), Crescendo Magazine “JOKER” (Belgium), RITMO 4 stars (Spain), MUSICA 5 stars (Italy) and Pizzicato “SUPERSONIC” (Luxembourg). He is also responsible for the major world premieres of Debussy, Ravel and Schmitt works. His new album devoted to Debussy stands out as one of the recording events of 2018 in tribute to the centenary of the composer's death. Mr. Larderet is also of the Co-founder of the Piano au Musée Würth international festival in France which he also managed as Artistic Director until 2017.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 32nd season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears “Ciutat de Palma” (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the Arts Council award by Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 45th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.