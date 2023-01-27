Filharmonie Brno Comes to Carnegie Hall Next Month
The performance is on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Philip Glass' Symphony No. 12 comes to Carnegie Hall this February for its New York premiere performance. Featuring five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and organ virtuoso Christian Schmitt, it concludes Glass' trilogy of David Bowie-inspired symphonies.
Widely considered to be one of the most innovative and adventurous conductors/programmers in the classical music world, Dennis Russell Davies leads the famed Czech symphony orchestra Filharmonie Brno in a program that pairs Philip Glass' twelfth symphony with two works by quintessential Czech composers: Thunderbolt P-47, the charming scherzo by Martinů, and together with Christian Schmitt, Janáček's Taras Bulba, in which "Russell Davies beautifully integrate[s] the agitated rhythms of battle, stark tragedy, a wild mazurka and a triumphant apotheosis with the sonic splendour of full orchestra, plus organ and chiming bells" (Ilkley Gazette, England, Oct. 2022).
Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall
Dennis Russell Davies, Chief Conductor & Artistic Director
Angélique Kidjo, vocalist
Christian Schmitt, organ
Program
BOHUSLAV MARTINŮ: Thunderbolt-P47
LEOŠ JANÁČEK: Taras Bulba
PHILIP GLASS: Symphony No. 12 *New York Premiere
Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221350®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carnegiehall.org%2FCalendar%2F2023%2F02%2F08%2FFilharmonie-Brno-0800PM?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Photo Credit: Ivan Malý