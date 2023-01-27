Filharmonie Brno Comes to Carnegie Hall Next Month

Philip Glass' Symphony No. 12 comes to Carnegie Hall this February for its New York premiere performance. Featuring five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and organ virtuoso Christian Schmitt, it concludes Glass' trilogy of David Bowie-inspired symphonies.

Widely considered to be one of the most innovative and adventurous conductors/programmers in the classical music world, Dennis Russell Davies leads the famed Czech symphony orchestra Filharmonie Brno in a program that pairs Philip Glass' twelfth symphony with two works by quintessential Czech composers: Thunderbolt P-47, the charming scherzo by Martinů, and together with Christian Schmitt, Janáček's Taras Bulba, in which "Russell Davies beautifully integrate[s] the agitated rhythms of battle, stark tragedy, a wild mazurka and a triumphant apotheosis with the sonic splendour of full orchestra, plus organ and chiming bells" (Ilkley Gazette, England, Oct. 2022).

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Dennis Russell Davies, Chief Conductor & Artistic Director

Angélique Kidjo, vocalist

Christian Schmitt, organ

Program

BOHUSLAV MARTINŮ: Thunderbolt-P47

LEOŠ JANÁČEK: Taras Bulba

PHILIP GLASS: Symphony No. 12 *New York Premiere

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221350®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carnegiehall.org%2FCalendar%2F2023%2F02%2F08%2FFilharmonie-Brno-0800PM?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Photo Credit: Ivan Malý