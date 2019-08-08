Encore Debuts New Season Of Choral Singing For Older Adults In NYC

New York City's baby boomers, retirees and beyond can crank up their singing voices and get their rock & roll on when Encore, America's largest and fastest-growing choral organization for adults over 55, begins its third season this fall 2019 at a new location, Third Street Music School Settlement, with a new conductor, Bernadette Hoke. Registration is open now for Encore Rocks, a rock & roll chorus that takes singers back to their favorite hits from the 50s through the 80s, and Encore Chorale, a choral group singing sophisticated and exciting arrangements from classical to Broadway.

No auditions are necessary. Encore's mission is to provide accessible arts education and performance opportunities for older adults regardless of ability or experience. Both programs begin September 9 and meet every Monday for 15 weeks for rehearsals and instruction. Each program culminates in a free concert that is open to the public.

Encore is looking forward to its new home in New York City, Third Street Music School Settlement, which was founded in 1894 and is the longest-running community music school in the country. Encore also welcomes new conductor Ms. Hoke, an active pianist, organist, conductor, and collaborative musician in the New York City area. She is the Music Director and Organist of Saint Albans Church where she directs a semi-professional choir. As a faculty member of St. Albans School for the past six years, she founded and directed the Saint Albans Schola.

"Aside from having a lot of fun, our singers are able to rekindle a former passion or discover a new one, bond with a new community of friends, and often fill a void in their later years," said Jeanne Kelly, Founder and Artistic Director of Encore Creativity of Older Adults, an Annapolis, MD-based nonprofit.

Singing is also a healthy endeavor for older adults. According to Chorus America's 2019 Impact Study, singing promotes healthy and vibrant aging with nearly 20 percent of singers over 65 in the study experiencing improvement in one or more chronic health conditions due to singing. Older singers also reported being in better mental health than the general public of the same age.

"It's been an extraordinary experience," said Carol Groneman, who hadn't sung in a chorus since grade school and has participated in the Encore Chorale for the past two semesters. A retired professor of history at John Jay College, Groneman said she learned a lot, and because of Encore's instruction, rose to the challenge. "I was amazed at the professional quality of the final concert and what we as a diverse group could produce," said Groneman, who will be back again this fall.

Encore Chorale meets Mondays from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., and Encore Rocks meets Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuition for each program is $295.00. Third Street Music School Settlement is located at 235 East 11th Street. For information and registration, visit www.encorecreativity.org/new-york-ny

Founded in 2007, Encore Creativity for Older Adults has 23 ensembles across the nation, plus summer camp programs and international travel opportunities. For more information, call 301-261-5747 or visit www.encorecreativity.org





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You