ETHEL String Quartet Announces Schedule Of May-June Online Events

The acclaimed ETHEL string quartet is going virtual this month. Details are below about their upcoming online events.

ETHEL in Virtual Concert in May/June 2020

Saturday, May 2 @ 3:00 p.m. EDT | Novel Stages Festival

As part of the Twin Cities-based online streaming arts festival, Novel Stages (sponsored by Minnesota Public Radio's The Current), ETHEL joins fellow artists (Ashley Bathgate, Shara Nova, Roomful of Teeth, and more) in sharing an exclusive 30-minute virtual set. ETHEL will provide a special segment featuring kid-friendly songs and introductions to their instruments.

Where: Tune in to NovelStages.com and Vimeo.

How: Festival Ticket $30.

Friday, May 8, 2020 @ 3:00 p.m. EDT | Broadcast Premiere of Circus: Wandering City

As part of the quartet's 20th anniversary season, ETHEL presented a multimedia musical journey into the history of the iconic Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus that explored and honored the complex relationship between circus troupes, their performers, and the audiences they inspired. Combining original music composed by the quartet with projected images, films, and interviews mined from the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, ETHEL presented a multimedia stage work that was both big-hearted and clear-eyed about the scintillating and challenging sides of the circus industry and its denizens. Directed by Grant McDonald, Wandering City made its world premiere in January 2018 -the 250th anniversary of the modern circus at The Ringling Museum, Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Observer, it was "one of the most innovative, informative and entertaining evenings...a fast moving and tightly structured evening by a group of projection, scenic, costume, lighting and sound designers who are as talented and skilled as the circus performers they honored."

Where: Tune in to ETHEL's website ETHELcentral.org and/or The Ringling's website Ringling.org and/or their social media platforms.

How: FREE.

Credit: Circus: Wandering City was co-commissioned by The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and Brooklyn Academy of Music's 2018 Next Wave Festival. Imagery and interviews from The Ringling Archives. Recorded at the world premiere in The Historic Asolo Theater January 26-27, 2018.

Every Friday @ 5:00-5:30 p.m. EDT | ETHEL and Friends: Met Museum's Balcony Bar from Home

Fix yourself a drink and experience The Met's Balcony Bar from home with ETHEL, one of the most acclaimed string quartets in new music. With an eye on tradition and an ear to the future, ETHEL is a leading force in concert music's reengagement with musical vernaculars, fusing diverse traditions into a vibrant sound. Expect familiar classical tunes and inspired collaborations mixed with a fair share of the group's signature cutting-edge repertoire.

Upcoming guest artists include Lara Downes (May 1), Shara Nova (May 8), Rhett Price (May 15), Us the Duo (May 22), and teen musicians for a special Teens Take the Met performance.

Where: Tune in to Met Museum's Facebook Page.

Wednesday, June 3 @ 7:00 p.m. EDT | Broadcast Premiere of ETHEL's HomeBaked Round IV

Since 2010, ETHEL has supported the careers of emerging composers through its ETHEL's HomeBaked commissions. The works of Simon Brown, Sarah Goldfeather, Nailah Nombeko, and Sugar Vendil, along with two pieces by additional early career composers Harrison Ponce and Walter Smith, were presented in a concert last December at National Sawdust. On June 3, ETHEL will broadcast this performance in its entirety.

Where: ETHEL's Facebook Page

Ongoing

ETHEL continues to connect with its ever-growing community by sharing content online. Stay tuned for videos and live streams including new music, gems from ETHEL's archive, and programs with its community of friends and collaborators.

Where: ETHEL's Facebook Page





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You