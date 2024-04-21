Corinthian Singers to Present ILLUMINATION in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The next concert by the Corinthian Singers will highlight choral works on the theme of Illumination, from works about light, to atmospheric works that imply the effect of light.

There will be glorious music from works by Thomas Tallis to three songs by Philip Glass in his brilliant, inimitable style.



Other works featured will be several luminous versions of Lux Aeterna and O Nata Lux.



Also in the Illumination programme will be the atmospheric Northern Lights by Norwegian composer Ola Gjelo.



The concert will also feature the premiere of a new work by Musical Director, Matthew Atherton.



Bask in the glow when you join the Corinthian Singers for a light filled concert of choral music.





The Corinthian Singers present

Illumination

4 pm Sunday 14 July 2024

St John's Anglican Church, 379 Halifax Street, Adelaide,

Tickets $35 and $30 online at the button below

