Composer Philippe Boesmans Has Died

This morning, news broke that composer Philippe Boesmans passed away last night after a short illness. "We want to remember Philippe for his humanism, his humour and his generosity", says the general director of the La Monnaie / De Munt, Peter de Caluwe. "He was always a welcome guest at our Theatre and an essential support for our house. His artistic contribution to La Monnaie and to contemporary opera is invaluable. He was a trusted voice for three successive directors of La Monnaie and was always ready to give constructive comments on our programming, for which he repeatedly made original suggestions. His opinion mattered, as a friend and as a professional, and will be greatly missed."



As artist in residence under successively Gerard Mortier, Bernard Foccroulle and Peter de Caluwe, he received numerous creation commissions from La Monnaie. This close collaboration began with La Passion de Gilles, his first opera, which premiered in 1983. This was followed by Reigen (1993), based on a play by Arthur Schnitzler, Wintermärchen (1999), based on Shakespeare, and Julie (2004), based on the play Fröken Julie by August Strindberg. All these titles were directed by Luc Bondy, who also wrote the libretti. Later, in co-production with leading houses in Paris or Aix-en-Provence, we created Yvonne, princesse de Bourgogne (2009), Au Monde (2014) and most recently Pinocchio (2017), both last titles in collaboration with Joël Pommerat. Barely a few weeks ago we announced another new opera by Philippe Boesmans. Together with director and librettist Richard Brunel, Philippe put the finishing touches to On purge bébé, a comedy based on Feydeau's farce of the same name. This piece will premiere in December of this year.



Besides his works for the stage, Philippe was also very active as a composer of both symphonic and chamber music. His song cycle Trakl-Lieder was performed by La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra in February. It was conducted by his good friend and conductor Sylvain Cambreling, who created many of his works.



Philippe was a monument of Belgian and European music. His works were performed all over the world. New productions of his operas are still regularly staged, as Reigen recently in Stuttgart and Paris or Julie in Nancy. He was a reference for many composers, including Benoît Mernier and Kris Defoort, whom he mentored in their commissioned works for La Monnaie.



We wish all those who knew Philippe, near and far, much strength in the coming days. La Monnaie will honour him with music in all serenity.

Photo Credits: Simon Van Rompay.