Composer Kim Sherman to Release FOUR MOODS EP With Pianist Donna Weng Friedman

Composer Kim Sherman's "Four Moods", a collection of piano solos recorded by pianist Donna Weng Friedman, will be released on Thursday September 15th on Sound Cloud. The four pieces on the EP- Unwinding, Fence, Reflections and Listening to the Moon- were composed specifically for a very underrepresented group of piano students - teenagers. These pieces were commissioned by two of Weng Friedman's talented high school piano students at Mannes Prep.

Sherman states "In 2018, pianist Donna Weng Friedman, who I had been working with on a chamber music project, arranged a commission for me - to write short piano solos for two of her talented teen students in her studio at Mannes Prep. I was honored that she thought of me to contribute to the repertoire specifically geared toward advanced piano students in their teens. I remember when I was that age, and couldn't get enough of Gershwin's Three Preludes, Debussy's Nocturne, Chopin Preludes - each of these pieces, to me, told a story. I asked Donna if I could meet with her students to get to know them, find out what they were interested in, and what kind of music they enjoyed playing. Each of these solos tells a little bit about their story, and I hope the music will inspire other teens as well!"

Weng Friedman adds "We all know that there is a plethora of music written for young children, from Bach to Burgmuller, but teenagers, to me, are not as well represented. I have been teaching at the Mannes School of Music Prep Division for years, and there is a definite gap when it comes to interesting and appropriate piano repertoire for the teen-aged student- especially when it comes to new music! The music featured on "Four Moods" is accessible to music lovers of all ages, with its soaring melodies and sumptuous harmonies. My students were excited when they first heard their pieces, but when they learned and performed them in concert, they were over the moon! I truly believe that education is the key to keeping classical music alive, and it begins with our youth, because they are the pianists, teachers, educators and audience members of tomorrow. "

Four Moods was recorded on Richard Rodgers' Steinway grand, and will be released on Thursday, September 15th on SoundCloud.

