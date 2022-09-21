Cathedral of St. John the Divine Celebrates Music with Performance by Daniel Ficarri and Noree Chamber Soloists

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's Great Music in a Great Space concert series continues with a performance by Associate Director of Music and Organist Daniel Ficarri and the Noree Chamber Soloists on Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

The program weaves together masterworks for solo organ and innovative chamber works incorporating the organ. Violinist Emilie-Anne Gendron and cellist Yi Qun Xu join Ficarri in premiering his arrangement of Robert Schumann's Six Studies in Canonic Form, Op. 56; and pianist Yoon Lee performs part of Felix Mendelssohn's Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 with Ficarri playing the role of the orchestra. Other chamber works by Josef Rheinberger and Leoš Janáček are featured alongside organ solos by César Franck, J. S. Bach, and Ficarri's own arrangement of Clara Schumann's Prelude and Fugue in D Minor, Op. 16.

For tickets and more information, visit the Cathedral's website. Students are eligible for one free ticket at the door with a valid ID. All guests are required to wear masks while inside the Cathedral.

For more details and information on all the Cathedral's programs and services, visit stjohndivine.org.

PROGRAM

Daniel Ficarri, organ

Yoon Lee, piano

Emilie-Anne Gendron, violin

Yi Qun Xu, cello

César Franck (1822-1890)

Choral No. 3 in A Minor

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

arr. Daniel Ficarri (b. 1996)

II. Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25

Josef Rheinberger (1839-1901)

I. Con moto from Suite for Organ, Violin and Cello, Op. 149

Clara Schumann (1819-1896)

arr. Ficarri

Prelude and Fugue in D Minor, Op. 16

Leoš Janáček (1854-1928)

Pohádka

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

arr. Ficarri

Six Studies in Canonic Form, Op. 56

III. Andantino

IV. Innig

V. Nicht zu schnell

VI. Adagio

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Prelude and Fugue in A Minor, BWV 543